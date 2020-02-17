Champions Tour Statistics

Through Feb. 16

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott Parel, $409,250. 2, Brett Quigley, $357,067. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $338,366. 4, Bernhard Langer, $260,717. 5, Doug Barron, $225,197. 6, Fred Couples, $221,200. 7, Stephen Ames, $213,067. 8, Kevin Sutherland, $196,756. 9, Woody Austin, $170,683. 10, Ernie Els, $170,000.

Scoring

1 (tie), Fred Couples and Brett Quigley, 67.33. 3, Stephen Ames, 67.50. 4, Scott Parel, 67.56. 5, Bernhard Langer, 67.89. 6, Stephen Leaney, 68.17. 7 (tie), Woody Austin, Doug Barron and Kevin Sutherland, 68.33. 10, 3 tied with 68.67.

Driving Distance

1 (tie), Darren Clarke and Retief Goosen, 293.7. 3, Scott McCarron, 292.2. 4, Brandt Jobe, 291.6. 5, Kenny Perry, 290.6. 6, Fred Couples, 289.2. 7, John Daly, 287.3. 8 (tie), Ángel Cabrera and Jesper Parnevik, 285.0. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 284.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1 (tie), Fred Funk and Rod Pampling, 88.10%. 3 (tie), Stephen Ames and Billy Mayfair, 85.71%. 5, Bart Bryant, 84.52%. 6 (tie), Stephen Leaney and Jeff Maggert, 83.33%. 8, Jay Haas, 82.14%. 9, 3 tied with 80.95%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Stephen Leaney, 83.33%. 2 (tie), Marco Dawson and Tom Lehman, 78.70%. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 77.78%. 5 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Scott Parel, 76.85%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 75.93%. 8, Brandt Jobe, 75.00%. 9, 2 tied with 74.07%.

Total Driving

1, Darren Clarke, 10. 2 (tie), Scott McCarron and Rod Pampling, 21. 4, Stephen Ames, 24. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 28. 6 (tie), Retief Goosen and Jesper Parnevik, 33. 8, Billy Andrade, 34. 9, Brett Quigley, 35. 10, Doug Barron, 36.

Putting Average

1, Brett Quigley, 1.538. 2, Chris DiMarco, 1.576. 3, Scott Verplank, 1.613. 4, Stephen Ames, 1.615. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 1.622. 6, Bernhard Langer, 1.634. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.635. 8, Mark Brooks, 1.636. 9, 2 tied with 1.658.

Birdie Average

1, Brett Quigley, 6.00. 2, Stephen Ames, 5.83. 3 (tie), Marco Dawson and Scott Parel, 5.11. 5 (tie), Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic, 5.00. 9, Woody Austin, 4.89. 10, 2 tied with 4.78.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Gene Sauers, 36.0. 2 (tie), Woody Austin, Chris DiMarco, Retief Goosen, Stephen Leaney and Ken Tanigawa, 54.0. 7 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez, Colin Montgomerie and Kevin Sutherland, 81.0. 10, 9 tied with 108.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Mark Brooks, Chris DiMarco, Ken Duke, Fred Funk, Dudley Hart, Stephen Leaney, Larry Mize and Duffy Waldorf, 100.00%. 9, John Daly, 83.33%. 10, Scott Verplank, 80.00%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Stephen Ames, 81. 2, Stephen Leaney, 92. 3, Brett Quigley, 94. 4, Darren Clarke, 100. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 120. 6, Fred Couples, 121. 7, Scott Parel, 123. 8, Retief Goosen, 125. 9, Bernhard Langer, 131. 10, Doug Barron, 139.