Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
|Calgary
|1
|2
|0
|1
|—
|4
|Edmonton
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
Calgary won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 21 (Lucic, Hamonic), 1:01.
Second Period_2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 4 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 5:48. 3, Calgary, Mangiapane 9 (Bennett), 13:05. 4, Edmonton, Chiasson 7 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 14:41 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Andersson, Tkachuk), 19:15.
Third Period_6, Edmonton, Benning 1 (K.Russell, Neal), 11:49.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Calgary 1 (Monahan G, Tkachuk NG), Edmonton 0 (Nugent-Hopkins NG, McDavid NG, Draisaitl NG).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-10-4-2_28. Edmonton 17-11-4-2_34.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Edmonton 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 20-12-5 (34 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Smith 12-9-4 (28-25).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_3:03.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bevan Mills.