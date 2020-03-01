Recommended Video:

Calgary 1 1 1 3
Florida 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 17 (Giordano, Lindholm), 6:21 (pp).

Second Period_2, Calgary, Lucic 7 (Giordano, Ryan), 3:10.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Brodie 2 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 1:09.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-6-12_28. Florida 10-16-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 1; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 10-10-1 (38 shots-38 saves). Florida, Montembeault 5-5-1 (28-25).

A_14,104 (19,250). T_2:16.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, James Tobias.