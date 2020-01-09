FG FT Reb
TULSA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Horne 29 4-14 0-1 0-6 0 1 8
Rachal 27 3-12 2-2 1-4 1 1 8
Joiner 26 3-7 1-2 1-3 2 2 7
Korita 21 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 3 0
Igbanu 20 4-5 1-2 2-3 0 1 9
Jackson 20 2-6 0-2 1-3 1 1 4
Ugboh 19 2-3 1-1 2-3 0 2 5
Hill 17 0-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Jones 15 1-5 0-0 1-3 2 1 2
Earley 4 0-0 1-2 0-0 1 0 1
Totals 200 19-59 6-12 8-27 9 13 44

Percentages: FG .322, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 0-17, .000 (Hill 0-1, Joiner 0-2, Jones 0-2, Korita 0-2, Horne 0-5, Rachal 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jackson, Rachal).

Turnovers: 14 (Hill 3, Rachal 3, Horne 2, Joiner 2, Ugboh 2, Igbanu, Jones).

Steals: 8 (Rachal 3, Horne 2, Jones 2, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 30 3-11 1-2 1-5 2 0 9
Scott 28 5-8 0-4 2-9 2 3 10
Vogt 28 6-6 0-0 6-11 1 2 12
Jar.Cumberland 26 7-13 4-4 1-7 8 3 22
Jae.Cumberland 23 6-11 0-0 0-3 2 1 16
McNeal 18 1-5 0-0 1-1 2 2 2
Adams-Woods 13 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Sorolla 11 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Diarra 10 1-2 0-0 0-5 1 1 2
Davenport 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harvey 3 0-0 0-1 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 30-62 5-11 11-44 18 17 75

Percentages: FG .484, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jar.Cumberland 4-6, Jae.Cumberland 4-9, Williams 2-5, Adams-Woods 0-1, Scott 0-1, Davenport 0-2, McNeal 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Vogt 2, Diarra, Jae.Cumberland, Scott, Sorolla).

Turnovers: 17 (Jar.Cumberland 5, Vogt 4, Scott 3, Adams-Woods, Davenport, Jae.Cumberland, McNeal, Sorolla).

Steals: 8 (Scott 4, Williams 2, Diarra, Jar.Cumberland).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulsa 22 22 44
Cincinnati 26 49 75

.