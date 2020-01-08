CENT. MICHIGAN 68, N. ILLINOIS 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|German
|33
|9-18
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|20
|Hankerson
|31
|1-6
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|4
|James
|31
|7-11
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|4
|14
|McCarty
|30
|1-4
|3-4
|0-5
|1
|1
|6
|Cochran
|22
|2-5
|1-3
|1-6
|0
|4
|5
|Daow
|18
|2-6
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|5
|6
|Beane
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Mateen
|13
|2-4
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Lee
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|10-14
|6-31
|9
|22
|67
Percentages: FG .466, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Mateen 1-1, Beane 1-2, McCarty 1-3, Cochran 0-1, Hankerson 0-1, James 0-1, German 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cochran).
Turnovers: 13 (German 5, Hankerson 3, McCarty 2, Beane, Cochran, James).
Steals: 7 (Daow 3, German, Hankerson, James, Mateen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DiLeo
|34
|4-8
|3-4
|0-6
|0
|1
|12
|McKay
|34
|9-12
|3-5
|3-8
|1
|1
|21
|Lane
|27
|2-5
|7-7
|0-3
|5
|1
|11
|Morgan
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Burrell
|21
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|20
|2-7
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|4
|5
|Broadway
|18
|0-3
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Winston
|13
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|Hamlet
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Redman
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|15-20
|6-32
|8
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Morgan 2-6, Montgomery 1-2, DiLeo 1-4, Winston 1-4, Broadway 0-1, Burrell 0-1, Hamlet 0-1, McKay 0-1, Lane 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Burrell 2, Hamlet, McKay).
Turnovers: 15 (Lane 6, McKay 3, Morgan 2, Burrell, DiLeo, Montgomery, Winston).
Steals: 9 (Lane 6, Burrell, DiLeo, Winston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Illinois
|36
|31
|—
|67
|Cent. Michigan
|33
|35
|—
|68
A_1,519 (5,300).