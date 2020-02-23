https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/CANISIUS-57-MANHATTAN-56-15078434.php
CANISIUS 57, MANHATTAN 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|15
|1-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Fritz
|18
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|1
|Harried
|18
|0-2
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Henderson
|33
|3-7
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|9
|Johnson
|37
|3-12
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|6
|Brandon
|31
|6-13
|5-7
|0-2
|1
|0
|20
|White
|23
|1-4
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|3
|6
|Hitchon
|22
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|11
|St. Louis
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|16-20
|8-26
|12
|19
|57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Brandon 3-5, Hitchon 1-2, Henderson 1-4, White 0-1, Johnson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hitchon 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Brandon 2, Harried 2, Brown, Hitchon, White).
Steals: 7 (Johnson 3, Harried 2, Brandon, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MANHATTAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Paulicap
|18
|5-9
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|3
|11
|Buchanan
|24
|3-6
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|1
|7
|Greene
|31
|1-5
|5-5
|2-5
|2
|2
|7
|Hinckson
|24
|3-6
|0-1
|2-6
|2
|2
|6
|Stewart
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|5
|Mack
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|2
|3
|Williams
|17
|4-7
|5-7
|1-4
|0
|3
|13
|Okafor
|13
|2-2
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|4
|Reynolds
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cisse
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Reid
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|12-19
|9-32
|14
|19
|56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Mack 1-2, Stewart 1-4, Buchanan 0-1, Reid 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Greene 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Paulicap 3, Mack, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Reynolds 3, Greene 2, Hinckson 2, Paulicap 2, Stewart 2, Williams 2, Buchanan).
Steals: 6 (Buchanan 2, Greene, Hinckson, Mack, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Canisius
|18
|39
|—
|57
|Manhattan
|34
|22
|—
|56
A_1,347 (2,345).
