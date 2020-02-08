Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 54 31 37 68 16 34 7 1 7 179 .173
F 23 Sam Reinhart 55 20 25 45 -3 20 5 0 1 115 .174
F 68 Victor Olofsson 42 16 19 35 -1 4 9 0 3 99 .162
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 45 3 27 30 -2 32 1 0 1 74 .041
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 55 5 20 25 -2 38 2 0 0 102 .049
F 90 Marcus Johansson 48 6 16 22 -16 20 1 0 1 68 .088
F 53 Jeff Skinner 45 11 8 19 -16 16 0 0 1 143 .077
F 43 Conor Sheary 48 7 10 17 -1 8 1 0 1 74 .095
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 51 8 9 17 16 15 0 1 2 81 .099
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 55 10 5 15 -1 10 0 1 1 71 .141
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 55 4 9 13 -1 30 1 0 0 62 .065
D 62 Brandon Montour 40 3 10 13 8 20 0 0 0 70 .043
F 22 Johan Larsson 48 4 8 12 5 22 0 0 0 44 .091
F 21 Kyle Okposo 40 5 7 12 -3 28 1 0 1 54 .093
D 19 Jake McCabe 52 2 7 9 -6 35 0 0 1 51 .039
D 33 Colin Miller 39 1 8 9 -4 18 0 0 1 61 .016
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
D 28 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
F 27 Curtis Lazar 24 4 4 8 0 7 0 0 0 16 .250
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 33 4 3 7 -9 10 1 0 1 55 .073
D 4 Zach Bogosian 19 1 4 5 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 29 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 36 .028
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 67 Michael Frolik 12 1 1 2 -3 4 0 1 0 22 .045
F 20 Scott Wilson 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 .167
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 10 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 55 156 252 408 -26 423 30 4 23 1607 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 171 298 469 8 397 41 7 29 1710 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 33 1961 2.72 16 14 3 1 89 1031 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 22 1242 3.24 8 9 4 2 67 634 0.894 0 0 4
34 Jonas Johansson 0 92 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 55 3336 2.91 24 23 8 3 160 1700 .900 156 252 423
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3336 2.69 31 18 6 2 148 1599 .903 171 298 397