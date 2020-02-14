Recommended Video:

Columbus 1 1 1 0 3
Buffalo 0 1 2 1 4

First Period_1, Columbus, Gerbe 4 (Gavrikov, Nash), 19:32.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Jenner 10 (Werenski, Foudy), 1:31. 3, Buffalo, Eichel 32 (Reinhart, Ristolainen), 18:47.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 17 (Eichel, Dahlin), 2:10 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Rodrigues 5 (Skinner, Hutton), 15:34. 6, Columbus, Nutivaara 3 (Foligno, Bjorkstrand), 18:47.

Overtime_7, Buffalo, Olofsson 18 (Dahlin, Eichel), 2:44.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-11-8-2_31. Buffalo 8-7-9-3_27.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Kivlenieks 1-0-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 10-9-4 (31-28).

A_16,923 (19,070). T_2:30.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kory Nagy.