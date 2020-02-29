https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-4-N-Y-Islanders-0-15095340.php
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Recommended Video:
|Boston
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 47 (Krug, Carlo), 4:30. 2, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Marchand, McAvoy), 13:10.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Boston, Marchand 27 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 11:06. 4, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Krejci, Krug), 16:26 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Boston 11-12-6_29. N.Y. Islanders 8-4-13_25.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 6.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 24-7-6 (25 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 19-13-5 (29-25).
A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:26.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.
View Comments