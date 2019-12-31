https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-3-New-Jersey-2-14942123.php
Boston 3, New Jersey 2
New Jersey won shootout 2-1
First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 19 (Grzelcyk, Pastrnak), 2:03 (pp).
Second Period_2, Boston, Nordstrom 3 (Carlo, Kuraly), 4:27. 3, New Jersey, Coleman 11 (Vatanen, Gusev), 8:58.
Third Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 7 (Hischier, Subban), 13:11.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_New Jersey, Severson.
Shots on Goal_Boston 14-9-5-2-4_34. New Jersey 10-12-19-3-6_50.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 4.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 9-3-4 (44 shots-42 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 12-10-5 (30-28).
A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:33.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kory Nagy.
