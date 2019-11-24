https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Team-Leaders-14858989.php
Big Ten Team Leaders
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Ohio St.
|11
|283
|147
|14
|1,388
|6
|90.24
|Wisconsin
|11
|325
|160
|10
|1,869
|13
|104.58
|Minnesota
|11
|308
|168
|14
|1,939
|11
|110.12
|Michigan
|11
|293
|167
|9
|1,772
|9
|111.79
|Iowa
|11
|346
|202
|10
|2,110
|11
|114.32
|Penn St.
|11
|371
|225
|8
|2,591
|10
|123.89
|Nebraska
|11
|339
|204
|10
|2,310
|14
|125.14
|Indiana
|11
|310
|172
|4
|2,132
|17
|128.77
|Northwestern
|11
|337
|209
|6
|2,239
|17
|130.91
|Illinois
|11
|314
|179
|11
|2,441
|16
|132.12
|Michigan St.
|11
|346
|217
|10
|2,375
|20
|133.67
|Purdue
|11
|343
|213
|9
|2,588
|17
|136.59
|Maryland
|11
|363
|234
|8
|2,913
|23
|148.37
|Rutgers
|11
|328
|201
|5
|2,709
|24
|151.75
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Michigan
|11
|18
|463
|25.72
|Wisconsin
|11
|19
|469
|24.68
|Illinois
|11
|24
|566
|23.58
|Maryland
|11
|41
|925
|22.56
|Northwestern
|11
|16
|353
|22.06
|Ohio St.
|11
|13
|283
|21.77
|Rutgers
|11
|36
|727
|20.19
|Iowa
|11
|13
|262
|20.15
|Nebraska
|11
|21
|405
|19.29
|Penn St.
|11
|23
|440
|19.13
|Minnesota
|11
|16
|306
|19.13
|Michigan St.
|11
|18
|336
|18.67
|Indiana
|11
|32
|590
|18.44
|Purdue
|11
|30
|470
|15.67
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Maryland
|11
|8
|108
|13.50
|Iowa
|11
|13
|122
|9.38
|Wisconsin
|11
|28
|239
|8.54
|Nebraska
|11
|15
|128
|8.53
|Ohio St.
|11
|25
|208
|8.32
|Michigan
|11
|36
|289
|8.03
|Northwestern
|11
|18
|136
|7.56
|Michigan St.
|11
|23
|141
|6.13
|Illinois
|11
|19
|113
|5.95
|Penn St.
|11
|27
|154
|5.70
|Purdue
|11
|12
|67
|5.58
|Indiana
|11
|14
|62
|4.43
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|36
|3.60
|Rutgers
|11
|12
|34
|2.83
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Rutgers
|11
|110
|71
|41.83
|Illinois
|11
|174
|69
|40.84
|Nebraska
|11
|25
|49
|39.55
|Ohio St.
|11
|30
|35
|39.43
|Michigan
|11
|121
|46
|39.02
|Iowa
|11
|73
|47
|39.02
|Penn St.
|11
|34
|56
|38.95
|Maryland
|11
|68
|72
|38.28
|Indiana
|11
|60
|45
|37.89
|Minnesota
|11
|-3
|34
|37.03
|Michigan St.
|11
|180
|58
|37.02
|Northwestern
|11
|48
|70
|36.29
|Wisconsin
|11
|99
|38
|35.89
|Purdue
|11
|90
|67
|35.87
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|11
|679
|2,391
|217.4
|Michigan
|11
|714
|2,937
|267.0
|Wisconsin
|11
|643
|2,952
|268.4
|Minnesota
|11
|677
|3,301
|300.1
|Iowa
|11
|690
|3,367
|306.1
|Michigan St.
|11
|716
|3,514
|319.5
|Penn St.
|11
|778
|3,579
|325.4
|Indiana
|11
|701
|3,616
|328.7
|Northwestern
|11
|747
|3,868
|351.6
|Nebraska
|11
|776
|4,342
|394.7
|Illinois
|11
|806
|4,482
|407.5
|Purdue
|11
|780
|4,713
|428.5
|Rutgers
|11
|776
|4,870
|442.7
|Maryland
|11
|827
|4,960
|450.9
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|11
|8
|543
|49.4
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|395
|35.9
|Wisconsin
|11
|11
|391
|35.5
|Penn St.
|11
|12
|385
|35.0
|Michigan
|11
|11
|369
|33.5
|Indiana
|11
|15
|347
|31.5
|Illinois
|11
|10
|317
|28.8
|Nebraska
|11
|11
|312
|28.4
|Maryland
|11
|1
|287
|26.1
|Purdue
|11
|11
|269
|24.5
|Iowa
|11
|27
|259
|23.5
|Michigan St.
|11
|16
|245
|22.3
|Northwestern
|11
|9
|167
|15.2
|Rutgers
|11
|9
|153
|13.9
___
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|11
|1
|115
|10.5
|Iowa
|11
|0
|134
|12.2
|Wisconsin
|11
|0
|158
|14.4
|Penn St.
|11
|0
|163
|14.8
|Michigan
|11
|0
|178
|16.2
|Minnesota
|11
|1
|231
|21.0
|Indiana
|11
|1
|253
|23.0
|Michigan St.
|11
|0
|256
|23.3
|Northwestern
|11
|0
|273
|24.8
|Illinois
|11
|0
|276
|25.1
|Nebraska
|11
|1
|306
|27.8
|Purdue
|11
|1
|323
|29.4
|Maryland
|11
|0
|397
|36.1
|Rutgers
|11
|0
|413
|37.5
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|11
|829
|5,834
|530.4
|Wisconsin
|11
|763
|4,858
|441.6
|Indiana
|11
|786
|4,801
|436.5
|Minnesota
|11
|741
|4,750
|431.8
|Nebraska
|11
|788
|4,706
|427.8
|Penn St.
|11
|751
|4,493
|408.5
|Michigan
|11
|756
|4,429
|402.6
|Purdue
|11
|779
|4,129
|375.4
|Iowa
|11
|745
|4,113
|373.9
|Michigan St.
|11
|774
|3,908
|355.3
|Maryland
|11
|710
|3,805
|345.9
|Illinois
|11
|731
|3,673
|333.9
|Northwestern
|11
|767
|3,132
|284.7
|Rutgers
|11
|664
|2,894
|263.1
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|11
|528
|3,103
|33
|282.1
|Wisconsin
|11
|503
|2,754
|31
|250.4
|Nebraska
|11
|488
|2,255
|26
|205.0
|Minnesota
|11
|485
|2,032
|24
|184.7
|Maryland
|11
|396
|1,869
|22
|169.9
|Penn St.
|11
|417
|1,830
|26
|166.4
|Northwestern
|11
|465
|1,783
|14
|162.1
|Michigan
|11
|426
|1,706
|24
|155.1
|Illinois
|11
|427
|1,695
|17
|154.1
|Iowa
|11
|387
|1,449
|12
|131.7
|Indiana
|11
|386
|1,434
|20
|130.4
|Rutgers
|11
|413
|1,421
|11
|129.2
|Michigan St.
|11
|390
|1,388
|10
|126.2
|Purdue
|11
|309
|818
|7
|74.4
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Penn St.
|11
|407
|988
|10
|89.8
|Ohio St.
|11
|396
|1,003
|7
|91.2
|Wisconsin
|11
|318
|1,083
|7
|98.5
|Michigan St.
|11
|370
|1,139
|10
|103.5
|Michigan
|11
|421
|1,165
|14
|105.9
|Iowa
|11
|344
|1,257
|4
|114.3
|Minnesota
|11
|369
|1,362
|14
|123.8
|Indiana
|11
|391
|1,484
|13
|134.9
|Northwestern
|11
|410
|1,629
|13
|148.1
|Nebraska
|11
|437
|2,032
|23
|184.7
|Illinois
|11
|492
|2,041
|15
|185.5
|Maryland
|11
|464
|2,047
|26
|186.1
|Purdue
|11
|437
|2,125
|22
|193.2
|Rutgers
|11
|448
|2,161
|26
|196.5
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Indiana
|11
|400
|278
|8
|3,367
|21
|306.1
|Purdue
|11
|470
|292
|14
|3,311
|26
|301.0
|Ohio St.
|11
|301
|206
|1
|2,731
|40
|248.3
|Michigan
|11
|330
|193
|6
|2,723
|23
|247.5
|Minnesota
|11
|256
|172
|6
|2,718
|26
|247.1
|Iowa
|11
|358
|214
|6
|2,664
|14
|242.2
|Penn St.
|11
|334
|198
|7
|2,663
|23
|242.1
|Michigan St.
|11
|384
|214
|12
|2,520
|16
|229.1
|Nebraska
|11
|300
|182
|8
|2,451
|11
|222.8
|Wisconsin
|11
|260
|191
|4
|2,104
|15
|191.3
|Illinois
|11
|304
|164
|7
|1,978
|18
|179.8
|Maryland
|11
|314
|160
|11
|1,936
|15
|176.0
|Rutgers
|11
|251
|139
|15
|1,473
|7
|133.9
|Northwestern
|11
|302
|150
|14
|1,349
|5
|122.6
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Illinois
|11
|16
|11
|27
|8
|7
|15
|12
|1.09
|Ohio St.
|11
|9
|14
|23
|11
|1
|12
|11
|1.00
|Penn St.
|11
|12
|8
|20
|5
|7
|12
|8
|.73
|Iowa
|11
|6
|10
|16
|4
|6
|10
|6
|.55
|Minnesota
|11
|3
|14
|17
|6
|6
|12
|5
|.45
|Michigan
|11
|10
|9
|19
|10
|6
|16
|3
|.27
|Wisconsin
|11
|8
|10
|18
|13
|4
|17
|1
|.09
|Nebraska
|11
|9
|10
|19
|11
|8
|19
|0
|.00
|Indiana
|11
|9
|4
|13
|6
|8
|14
|-1
|-0.09
|Michigan St.
|11
|8
|10
|18
|8
|12
|20
|-2
|-0.18
|Maryland
|11
|6
|8
|14
|7
|11
|18
|-4
|-0.36
|Purdue
|11
|6
|9
|15
|7
|14
|21
|-6
|-0.55
|Northwestern
|11
|6
|6
|12
|9
|14
|23
|-11
|-1.00
|Rutgers
|11
|4
|5
|9
|8
|15
|23
|-14
|-1.27
View Comments