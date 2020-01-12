FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Porter 29 5-11 6-6 2-4 2 0 16
Walker 27 2-8 0-0 0-2 1 2 5
White 26 4-8 0-0 0-1 0 3 9
Ferebee 25 3-5 0-0 1-3 1 2 6
Tryon 24 4-8 2-2 0-6 8 3 12
Adams 20 3-5 0-0 0-2 1 0 6
Akwuba 18 5-8 0-1 3-10 1 2 10
Harewood 15 0-2 3-5 0-1 0 1 3
Diabate 14 1-6 1-1 1-2 1 0 3
Watson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 12-15 7-31 15 13 70

Percentages: FG .443, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Tryon 2-4, White 1-3, Walker 1-4, Ferebee 0-1, Porter 0-1, Adams 0-2, Harewood 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Akwuba 4, Diabate, Tryon).

Turnovers: 11 (Adams 2, Tryon 2, Walker 2, Akwuba, Ferebee, Porter, Watson, White).

Steals: 1 (Adams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BYU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Haws 35 5-10 0-0 0-3 14 1 13
Toolson 35 4-8 2-2 1-4 8 1 12
Barcello 29 4-11 2-2 0-1 1 2 11
Nixon 27 6-14 1-3 3-11 2 3 14
Lee 25 6-10 1-2 0-5 1 2 13
Harding 20 2-4 0-0 1-5 3 2 6
Seljaas 16 8-11 0-0 4-6 0 4 21
Knell 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Nield 2 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 3
Troy 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Maughan 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pearson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 37-71 7-10 9-36 29 17 96

Percentages: FG .521, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Seljaas 5-5, Haws 3-7, Harding 2-4, Toolson 2-4, Knell 1-2, Nixon 1-2, Barcello 1-4, Lee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Haws).

Turnovers: 5 (Nixon 3, Harding, Seljaas).

Steals: 5 (Haws 2, Toolson 2, Seljaas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland 30 40 70
BYU 51 45 96

A_13,048 (19,000).