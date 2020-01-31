BYU 107, PEPPERDINE 80
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chavez
|32
|1-6
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|5
|Ke.Edwards
|29
|6-9
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|15
|Ross
|28
|4-9
|7-8
|1-4
|7
|4
|16
|Ka.Edwards
|27
|6-12
|6-7
|1-5
|1
|4
|20
|Altman
|26
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|11
|Ohia Obioha
|20
|5-5
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|10
|K.Smith
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Polk
|14
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|0
|Stormo
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Perrot
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|18-25
|6-26
|15
|15
|80
Percentages: FG .491, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Ka.Edwards 2-3, Altman 1-1, K.Smith 1-2, Ke.Edwards 1-2, Ross 1-4, Polk 0-1, Chavez 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Chavez, Ke.Edwards).
Turnovers: 13 (Ka.Edwards 4, Altman 3, Ross 3, Chavez, Ke.Edwards, Ohia Obioha).
Steals: 9 (Ohia Obioha 2, Polk 2, Altman, Chavez, Ka.Edwards, Ke.Edwards, Ross).
Technical Fouls: Altman, 3:19 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Toolson
|32
|9-13
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|25
|Haws
|28
|3-7
|4-6
|0-3
|6
|3
|12
|Childs
|27
|10-15
|0-0
|3-9
|6
|3
|21
|Harding
|27
|4-7
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|10
|Barcello
|23
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|4
|13
|Nixon
|21
|2-4
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|6
|Lee
|17
|4-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|10
|Seljaas
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|7
|Troy
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nield
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Maughan
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|41-67
|8-11
|6-33
|27
|20
|107
Percentages: FG .612, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 17-28, .607 (Toolson 7-10, Barcello 3-4, Harding 2-4, Haws 2-4, Childs 1-1, Maughan 1-1, Seljaas 1-3, Nixon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barcello, Childs).
Turnovers: 11 (Childs 3, Harding 3, Haws 2, Barcello, Lee, Nixon).
Steals: 5 (Barcello 2, Toolson 2, Haws).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pepperdine
|38
|42
|—
|80
|BYU
|46
|61
|—
|107
.