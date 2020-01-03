https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/BUCKNELL-67-ARMY-65-14946158.php
BUCKNELL 67, ARMY 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARMY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Funk
|38
|6-14
|6-9
|0-5
|8
|2
|19
|Grayson
|33
|7-13
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|17
|Wilson
|33
|2-5
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|2
|6
|King
|32
|6-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|13
|Caldwell
|30
|2-5
|4-4
|0-7
|1
|4
|8
|Coleman
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Blackwell
|8
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Madden
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Finke
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|Mann
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Culliton
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|12-16
|9-34
|15
|11
|65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Grayson 3-6, King 1-2, T.Funk 1-5, Caldwell 0-1, Blackwell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (King).
Turnovers: 14 (T.Funk 4, King 3, Caldwell 2, Grayson 2, Coleman, Finke, Wilson).
Steals: 5 (Grayson 2, King 2, T.Funk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUCKNELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sotos
|38
|6-11
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|3
|16
|A.Funk
|36
|5-13
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|11
|Meeks
|33
|8-14
|3-3
|3-9
|0
|2
|22
|Toomer
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|14
|Newman
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|4
|Moore
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Spear
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Timmerman
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Ellis
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|van der Heijden
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|5-6
|6-29
|11
|15
|67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Toomer 4-5, Meeks 3-5, Sotos 3-6, Ellis 0-1, A.Funk 0-2, Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Newman 3, Sotos 2, Toomer 2, A.Funk).
Turnovers: 15 (Sotos 4, A.Funk 3, Newman 2, Timmerman 2, Toomer 2, Meeks, Rice).
Steals: 8 (A.Funk 2, Newman 2, Meeks, Rice, Timmerman, Toomer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Army
|36
|29
|—
|65
|Bucknell
|31
|36
|—
|67
A_1,870 (4,000).
