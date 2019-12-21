https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRYANT-64-DARTMOUTH-60-14924165.php
BRYANT 64, DARTMOUTH 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lin
|36
|3-11
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|12
|Ndugba
|36
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|14
|Green
|33
|5-12
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|13
|Elisias
|29
|3-3
|1-5
|0-13
|1
|3
|7
|Grant
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Simmons
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|12
|Harding
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Cardenas
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|6-12
|1-27
|13
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .442, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Simmons 4-6, Lin 3-8, Ndugba 2-2, Grant 2-6, Green 1-4, Cardenas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Elisias 6, Harding, Lin).
Turnovers: 14 (Simmons 4, Green 3, Elisias 2, Grant 2, Lin 2, Harding).
Steals: 5 (Elisias 2, Green, Lin, Ndugba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samuels
|34
|6-10
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|1
|13
|Foye
|33
|2-7
|1-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Knight
|30
|8-18
|5-8
|4-10
|3
|1
|21
|Sistare
|29
|1-7
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|5
|4
|Rai
|27
|5-12
|1-1
|1-10
|1
|1
|13
|Slajchert
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Carter
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Hudson
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Ary-Turner
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|9-14
|8-40
|8
|13
|60
Percentages: FG .393, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Rai 2-5, Samuels 1-3, Knight 0-1, Ary-Turner 0-2, Foye 0-2, Sistare 0-2, Slajchert 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Foye, Knight).
Turnovers: 12 (Samuels 3, Foye 2, Rai 2, Ary-Turner, Carter, Hudson, Knight, Sistare).
Steals: 5 (Slajchert 2, Foye, Knight, Samuels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bryant
|38
|26
|—
|64
|Dartmouth
|37
|23
|—
|60
A_609 (2,100).
