BOISE ST. 85, PORTLAND 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fahrensohn
|30
|4-10
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|12
|Adams
|29
|7-14
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|19
|Porter
|29
|4-7
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|12
|Walker
|28
|0-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|0
|White
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|6
|Diabate
|20
|3-4
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|3
|8
|Ferebee
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Akwuba
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Hogland
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Tryon
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Harewood
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Watson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|11-16
|3-22
|10
|21
|69
Percentages: FG .464, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Porter 2-2, Adams 2-4, Fahrensohn 2-5, White 0-3, Walker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Diabate 3, Fahrensohn 2, White 2, Adams, Porter, Walker).
Steals: 3 (Diabate, Fahrensohn, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOISE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jessup
|38
|6-9
|3-3
|0-6
|2
|2
|17
|Alston
|35
|10-18
|8-9
|0-2
|6
|2
|32
|Dickinson
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|3-9
|3
|3
|8
|Jorch
|27
|3-7
|2-4
|5-7
|1
|2
|8
|Hobbs
|22
|1-6
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|6
|Kigab
|21
|1-5
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|3
|Williams
|13
|2-3
|2-4
|1-7
|0
|3
|6
|Dennis
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Rice
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Abercrombie
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|20-26
|9-36
|17
|18
|85
Percentages: FG .491, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Alston 4-9, Dickinson 2-4, Jessup 2-5, Rice 1-1, Abercrombie 0-1, Jorch 0-1, Kigab 0-2, Hobbs 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (Alston 2, Hobbs 2, Jessup 2, Dennis, Kigab, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Jessup 2, Dickinson, Hobbs, Jorch, Kigab).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|34
|35
|—
|69
|Boise St.
|43
|42
|—
|85
