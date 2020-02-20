BOISE ST. 80, SAN JOSE ST. 62
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOISE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kigab
|35
|8-14
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|16
|Alston
|32
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|10
|Dennis
|31
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|8
|3
|5
|Jessup
|35
|7-13
|2-2
|2-6
|5
|2
|20
|Williams
|20
|4-6
|5-7
|1-6
|2
|4
|13
|Jorch
|20
|6-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|12
|Hobbs
|18
|1-3
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|4
|Dickinson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Rice
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-54
|11-13
|7-33
|29
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .574, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Jessup 4-7, Alston 2-4, Dennis 1-1, Dickinson 0-1, Rice 0-1, Kigab 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Alston, Jessup).
Turnovers: 20 (Dennis 4, Kigab 4, Jorch 3, Williams 3, Dickinson 2, Jessup 2, Alston, Hobbs).
Steals: 7 (Jessup 3, Alston, Dennis, Dickinson, Kigab).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anigwe
|24
|3-4
|3-7
|6-9
|1
|1
|9
|Hammonds
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Ivey
|22
|1-4
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Washington
|37
|6-14
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|16
|Knight
|37
|8-18
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|0
|23
|Chappell
|28
|2-9
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|6
|Moore
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|0
|2
|Smith
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lane
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Agee
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|12-19
|8-23
|13
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .362, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Knight 3-8, Washington 3-8, Chappell 1-4, Ivey 1-4, Anigwe 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Moore 0-1, Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Knight 5, Anigwe 2, Ivey 2, Lane 2, Agee, Chappell, Hammonds, Washington).
Steals: 10 (Chappell 3, Moore 2, Washington 2, Anigwe, Ivey, Knight).
Technical Fouls: Agee, 13:24 second.
|Boise St.
|36
|44
|—
|80
|San Jose St.
|31
|31
|—
|62
A_1,339 (5,000).