Atlanta-Kansas City Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep left field. Jorge Soler singles to center field. Whit Merrifield to third. Hunter Dozier out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Adam Duvall. Whit Merrifield scores. Alex Gordon hit by pitch. Jorge Soler to second. Ryan McBroom strikes out swinging. Ryan O'Hearn lines out to left field to Adam Duvall.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Braves 0.

Royals third. Jorge Soler walks. Hunter Dozier singles to center field. Jorge Soler to second. Alex Gordon singles to right field. Hunter Dozier to third. Jorge Soler scores. Ryan McBroom hit by pitch. Alex Gordon to second. Ryan O'Hearn out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Adam Duvall. Hunter Dozier scores. Bubba Starling doubles to deep left center field, advances to home. Ryan McBroom scores. Alex Gordon scores. Throwing error by Brian McCann. Meibrys Viloria flies out to deep right center field to Nick Markakis. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Austin Riley.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Royals 6, Braves 0.

Braves fourth. Ozzie Albies doubles to deep left field. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Ryan O'Hearn. Nick Markakis doubles to deep right center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Adam Duvall flies out to right field to Ryan McBroom. Austin Riley strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Braves 1.

Braves fifth. Francisco Cervelli homers to center field. Brian McCann called out on strikes. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Billy Hamilton pops out to Ryan O'Hearn. Ozzie Albies hit by pitch. Dansby Swanson to second. Josh Donaldson walks. Ozzie Albies to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Nick Markakis walks. Josh Donaldson to second. Ozzie Albies to third. Dansby Swanson scores. Adam Duvall flies out to center field to Bubba Starling.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 6, Braves 3.

Royals fifth. Ryan McBroom singles to center field. Ryan O'Hearn doubles to deep right center field. Ryan McBroom scores. Bubba Starling grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Austin Riley. Meibrys Viloria grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Austin Riley. Ryan O'Hearn to third. Nicky Lopez singles to right center field. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Whit Merrifield pops out to shortstop to Dansby Swanson.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 8, Braves 3.

Royals seventh. Bubba Starling doubles to deep left field. Meibrys Viloria strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez doubles to right field. Bubba Starling scores. Whit Merrifield lines out to deep right field to Nick Markakis. Nicky Lopez to third. Jorge Soler lines out to deep left field to Adam Duvall.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 9, Braves 3.

Braves eighth. Nick Markakis doubles to deep left center field. Adam Duvall singles to third base. Nick Markakis scores. Throwing error by Hunter Dozier. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Adeiny Hechavarria pinch-hitting for Matt Joyce. Adeiny Hechavarria walks. Adam Duvall to second. John Ryan Murphy flies out to center field to Bubba Starling. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 9, Braves 4.

Braves ninth. Billy Hamilton singles to shallow center field. Ozzie Albies homers to center field. Billy Hamilton scores. Josh Donaldson singles to left center field. Nick Markakis grounds out to shortstop. Josh Donaldson out at second. Adam Duvall flies out to center field to Bubba Starling.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 9, Braves 6.