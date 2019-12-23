https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Arizona-5-Detroit-2-14926495.php
Arizona 5, Detroit 2
|Arizona
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
|Detroit
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 7 (Schmaltz, Ekman-Larsson), 13:25. 2, Arizona, Keller 8 (Ekman-Larsson, Schmaltz), 16:43.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Soderberg 10 (Keller), 0:39.
Third Period_4, Arizona, Hall 6 (Kessel, Oesterle), 5:41. 5, Detroit, Zadina 2, 9:59. 6, Arizona, Dvorak 8 (Gross, Ekman-Larsson), 10:26. 7, Detroit, Bertuzzi 13, 15:31.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 15-13-17_45. Detroit 10-7-13_30.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 0; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 5-5-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Detroit, Howard 2-11-1 (45-40).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:24.
Referees_Dan O'Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Andrew Smith.
