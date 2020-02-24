Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 24, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 60 12 26 38 -17 41 2 0 5 128 .094
F 14 Adam Henrique 62 23 14 37 -2 16 5 0 0 153 .150
F 67 Rickard Rakell 56 13 22 35 -7 10 2 0 1 159 .082
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 57 18 16 34 -2 14 3 2 1 130 .138
D 4 Cam Fowler 59 9 20 29 0 20 2 0 2 117 .077
F 28 Ondrej Kase 49 7 16 23 -7 10 0 1 0 135 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 54 2 20 22 -10 34 1 0 1 109 .018
F 38 Derek Grant 49 14 6 20 -1 28 2 3 4 81 .173
F 34 Sam Steel 57 5 15 20 -12 20 1 0 1 75 .067
F 37 Nick Ritchie 41 8 11 19 3 78 2 0 2 70 .114
F 61 Troy Terry 47 4 11 15 -5 6 0 0 0 73 .055
F 24 Carter Rowney 62 6 8 14 1 12 0 2 1 56 .107
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 40 2 10 12 0 14 0 0 0 47 .043
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
F 49 Max Jones 51 8 3 11 -3 28 0 1 0 92 .087
F 29 Devin Shore 39 4 6 10 -8 8 0 0 1 47 .085
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 44 4 5 9 0 91 0 0 0 76 .053
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 50 3 5 8 -5 82 0 0 0 53 .057
D 32 Jacob Larsson 51 2 6 8 -11 10 0 0 0 50 .040
D 2 Brendan Guhle 25 2 4 6 -5 10 0 0 0 33 .061
D 42 Josh Manson 43 1 5 6 -7 35 0 0 0 56 .018
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 46 1 3 4 -1 35 0 0 0 35 .029
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
F 0 David Backes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 62 156 248 404 -114 644 23 10 19 1865 .084
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 196 305 501 94 530 40 5 37 1971 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 46 2709 3.01 17 24 5 1 136 1406 0.903 0 0 2
30 Ryan Miller 18 1020 3.06 7 6 3 0 52 557 0.907 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 62 3769 3.03 24 30 8 1 188 1963 .901 156 248 644
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 3769 2.44 38 17 7 4 151 1860 .916 196 305 530