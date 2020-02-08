https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-15040618.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|53
|11
|25
|36
|-6
|41
|2
|0
|5
|119
|.092
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|49
|13
|20
|33
|0
|10
|2
|0
|1
|135
|.096
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|50
|16
|15
|31
|2
|12
|3
|2
|1
|114
|.140
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|55
|18
|11
|29
|-5
|16
|4
|0
|0
|130
|.138
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|55
|9
|19
|28
|3
|18
|2
|0
|2
|110
|.082
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|49
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|135
|.052
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|47
|2
|19
|21
|-7
|32
|1
|0
|1
|88
|.023
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|43
|13
|5
|18
|0
|28
|1
|3
|3
|70
|.186
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|50
|4
|14
|18
|-9
|18
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.062
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|55
|6
|7
|13
|1
|12
|0
|2
|1
|55
|.109
|F
|37
|Nick Ritchie
|34
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|64
|2
|0
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|29
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|40
|4
|7
|11
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.078
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|35
|2
|8
|10
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.053
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|44
|7
|3
|10
|1
|24
|0
|1
|0
|78
|.090
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|44
|4
|5
|9
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.053
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|43
|2
|5
|7
|-5
|73
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|45
|2
|4
|6
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.043
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|36
|1
|5
|6
|-4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.021
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|32
|2
|4
|6
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.053
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|40
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|15
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|86
|Simon Benoit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|58
|Chase De Leo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|64
|Kiefer Sherwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|23
|Chris Wideman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|138
|221
|359
|-76
|595
|21
|10
|17
|1643
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|170
|268
|438
|57
|491
|38
|4
|32
|1736
|.098
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|41
|2448
|2.96
|16
|21
|4
|1
|121
|1264
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ryan Miller
|15
|861
|3.0
|6
|5
|3
|0
|43
|466
|0.908
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3346
|2.98
|22
|26
|7
|1
|164
|1730
|.902
|138
|221
|595
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3346
|2.42
|33
|15
|7
|2
|133
|1638
|.916
|170
|268
|491
