THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 30, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 48 11 22 33 -11 35 2 0 5 110 .100
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 45 15 14 29 -3 12 3 2 1 103 .146
F 67 Rickard Rakell 44 12 16 28 -5 8 2 0 1 128 .094
F 14 Adam Henrique 50 17 10 27 -3 16 3 0 0 123 .138
D 4 Cam Fowler 50 9 16 25 1 14 2 0 2 99 .091
F 25 Ondrej Kase 44 6 14 20 -4 10 0 1 0 116 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 42 2 18 20 -7 32 1 0 1 73 .027
F 34 Sam Steel 45 4 12 16 -9 12 1 0 1 57 .070
F 38 Derek Grant 38 10 5 15 -1 24 1 3 2 62 .161
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
F 37 Nick Ritchie 29 4 7 11 -2 58 2 0 1 52 .077
F 24 Carter Rowney 50 6 5 11 -2 12 0 2 1 52 .115
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 39 4 5 9 2 89 0 0 0 67 .060
F 61 Troy Terry 35 3 6 9 -7 6 0 0 0 44 .068
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 32 1 7 8 0 12 0 0 0 34 .029
F 49 Max Jones 39 5 2 7 0 20 0 0 0 72 .069
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 38 1 5 6 -6 68 0 0 0 39 .026
F 29 Devin Shore 32 2 4 6 -5 8 0 0 1 38 .053
D 42 Josh Manson 31 1 4 5 -4 25 0 0 0 42 .024
D 2 Brendan Guhle 18 1 3 4 -3 8 0 0 0 22 .045
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 38 1 3 4 -4 31 0 0 0 34 .029
D 32 Jacob Larsson 40 1 3 4 -12 10 0 0 0 40 .025
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 50 124 197 321 -99 548 20 9 16 1494 .083
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 155 241 396 79 460 32 4 29 1573 .099

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 38 2266 2.96 15 20 3 1 112 1183 0.905 0 0 0
30 Ryan Miller 13 736 3.01 5 5 2 0 37 384 0.904 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 50 3035 2.98 20 25 5 1 149 1567 .901 124 197 548
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3035 2.38 30 14 6 2 119 1489 .917 155 241 460