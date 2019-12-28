https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-14936017.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 28, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|37
|13
|13
|26
|-1
|10
|3
|2
|1
|74
|.176
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|36
|10
|15
|25
|-1
|31
|2
|0
|5
|84
|.119
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|36
|10
|15
|25
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|103
|.097
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|38
|8
|12
|20
|5
|10
|2
|0
|2
|77
|.104
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|38
|12
|8
|20
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|88
|.136
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|30
|1
|16
|17
|-5
|30
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|32
|3
|11
|14
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|80
|.038
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|34
|9
|3
|12
|-2
|24
|1
|2
|2
|50
|.180
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|33
|3
|9
|12
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|F
|37
|Nick Ritchie
|27
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|54
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|38
|5
|4
|9
|0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|41
|.122
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|22
|4
|4
|8
|-6
|17
|2
|0
|0
|25
|.160
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|33
|3
|5
|8
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|26
|1
|5
|6
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|22
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.067
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|26
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|56
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|27
|2
|3
|5
|4
|82
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.049
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|27
|3
|2
|5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|28
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|32
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|86
|Simon Benoit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|97
|158
|255
|-44
|472
|16
|6
|13
|1114
|.087
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|116
|183
|299
|29
|376
|27
|3
|21
|1195
|.097
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|28
|1665
|2.88
|12
|14
|2
|1
|80
|860
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ryan Miller
|11
|616
|3.21
|4
|4
|2
|0
|33
|332
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2305
|2.97
|16
|18
|4
|1
|113
|1192
|.903
|97
|158
|472
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2305
|2.42
|22
|12
|4
|1
|92
|1109
|.913
|116
|183
|376
View Comments