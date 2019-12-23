https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-14927328.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 23, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|35
|10
|15
|25
|1
|29
|2
|0
|5
|84
|.119
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|36
|10
|15
|25
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|103
|.097
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|36
|13
|12
|25
|-1
|10
|3
|2
|1
|74
|.176
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|37
|11
|8
|19
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|87
|.126
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|37
|7
|11
|18
|6
|10
|1
|0
|2
|75
|.093
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|29
|1
|16
|17
|-5
|30
|1
|0
|0
|50
|.020
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|31
|3
|11
|14
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.039
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|34
|9
|3
|12
|-2
|24
|1
|2
|2
|50
|.180
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|32
|3
|8
|11
|-8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|40
|.075
|F
|37
|Nick Ritchie
|27
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|54
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|37
|5
|3
|8
|-1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|40
|.125
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|33
|3
|5
|8
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|21
|3
|4
|7
|-6
|17
|2
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|26
|1
|5
|6
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|25
|1
|4
|5
|-2
|56
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|26
|2
|3
|5
|5
|82
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|26
|3
|2
|5
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.060
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|21
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|27
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|18
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|31
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|86
|Simon Benoit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|93
|151
|244
|-39
|464
|14
|6
|12
|1096
|.085
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|113
|178
|291
|23
|366
|27
|3
|21
|1166
|.097
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|27
|1605
|2.88
|11
|14
|2
|1
|77
|831
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ryan Miller
|11
|616
|3.21
|4
|4
|2
|0
|33
|332
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|2245
|2.97
|15
|18
|4
|1
|110
|1163
|.903
|93
|151
|464
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|2245
|2.38
|22
|11
|4
|1
|88
|1091
|.915
|113
|178
|366
