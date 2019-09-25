https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14466039.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 24
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5431
|896
|1496
|312
|27
|278
|867
|.275
|Minnesota
|5558
|910
|1499
|310
|21
|297
|879
|.270
|Boston
|5598
|876
|1505
|339
|26
|238
|834
|.269
|N.Y. Yankees
|5454
|924
|1464
|285
|16
|299
|885
|.268
|Chicago White Sox
|5364
|677
|1395
|253
|19
|173
|649
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|5494
|755
|1395
|285
|29
|211
|717
|.254
|Cleveland
|5266
|755
|1326
|281
|18
|217
|719
|.252
|Oakland
|5397
|834
|1349
|287
|23
|251
|789
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5373
|755
|1339
|259
|21
|215
|721
|.249
|Baltimore
|5460
|710
|1348
|246
|25
|208
|679
|.247
|Kansas City
|5372
|679
|1326
|275
|37
|159
|643
|.247
|Texas
|5375
|778
|1330
|285
|24
|216
|735
|.247
|Detroit
|5382
|569
|1298
|285
|39
|145
|543
|.241
|Seattle
|5346
|750
|1278
|248
|28
|238
|722
|.239
|Toronto
|5370
|709
|1271
|262
|20
|240
|680
|.237
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|93
|64
|1397.2
|1247
|431
|1466
|3.61
|Tampa Bay
|94
|64
|1440.1
|1250
|438
|1576
|3.65
|Houston
|103
|54
|1414.2
|1180
|437
|1619
|3.72
|Oakland
|94
|63
|1421.1
|1311
|463
|1258
|4.03
|Minnesota
|97
|60
|1422.0
|1419
|443
|1415
|4.22
|N.Y. Yankees
|102
|56
|1410.0
|1335
|489
|1499
|4.26
|Boston
|82
|75
|1427.0
|1383
|583
|1587
|4.67
|Toronto
|64
|94
|1404.1
|1421
|588
|1287
|4.85
|Chicago White Sox
|68
|88
|1367.2
|1408
|571
|1264
|4.99
|Texas
|75
|82
|1393.0
|1464
|569
|1328
|5.01
|Seattle
|66
|91
|1394.1
|1454
|486
|1206
|5.07
|L.A. Angels
|71
|86
|1394.2
|1370
|549
|1357
|5.14
|Kansas City
|58
|100
|1391.0
|1485
|572
|1203
|5.18
|Detroit
|46
|110
|1390.0
|1511
|523
|1321
|5.25
|Baltimore
|52
|106
|1409.0
|1512
|548
|1213
|5.65
