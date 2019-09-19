https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14451469.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 18
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5298
|870
|1460
|304
|27
|267
|842
|.276
|N.Y. Yankees
|5283
|896
|1425
|276
|16
|288
|857
|.270
|Minnesota
|5389
|877
|1454
|298
|19
|289
|847
|.270
|Boston
|5367
|840
|1446
|327
|25
|231
|802
|.269
|Chicago White Sox
|5205
|659
|1342
|241
|17
|169
|631
|.258
|Tampa Bay
|5315
|732
|1354
|278
|29
|202
|696
|.255
|Cleveland
|5099
|718
|1281
|270
|18
|209
|682
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|5202
|734
|1296
|252
|19
|211
|700
|.249
|Oakland
|5258
|809
|1310
|276
|23
|246
|767
|.249
|Baltimore
|5219
|672
|1290
|236
|24
|195
|641
|.247
|Texas
|5240
|757
|1294
|281
|23
|207
|714
|.247
|Kansas City
|5193
|642
|1269
|258
|37
|156
|607
|.244
|Detroit
|5212
|557
|1253
|278
|38
|141
|531
|.240
|Seattle
|5158
|733
|1239
|241
|27
|235
|707
|.240
|Toronto
|5148
|677
|1220
|251
|19
|228
|648
|.237
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|1388.1
|1208
|423
|1511
|3.66
|Cleveland
|89
|63
|1352.2
|1210
|424
|1420
|3.67
|Houston
|100
|53
|1378.2
|1148
|425
|1570
|3.71
|Oakland
|92
|61
|1386.1
|1280
|459
|1227
|4.04
|Minnesota
|93
|59
|1377.0
|1368
|424
|1359
|4.18
|N.Y. Yankees
|99
|54
|1363.0
|1301
|482
|1432
|4.34
|Boston
|79
|72
|1371.1
|1328
|556
|1515
|4.65
|Toronto
|61
|91
|1346.1
|1358
|568
|1228
|4.77
|Texas
|74
|79
|1359.0
|1417
|547
|1288
|4.93
|Chicago White Sox
|66
|86
|1332.2
|1366
|561
|1230
|4.99
|L.A. Angels
|69
|83
|1352.2
|1325
|535
|1324
|5.08
|Kansas City
|56
|97
|1349.0
|1437
|549
|1171
|5.12
|Seattle
|64
|88
|1345.1
|1419
|470
|1169
|5.12
|Detroit
|45
|106
|1346.0
|1444
|512
|1277
|5.23
|Baltimore
|49
|103
|1345.1
|1461
|531
|1170
|5.71
View Comments