https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14383591.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 27
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|4738
|767
|1309
|300
|23
|207
|730
|.276
|Houston
|4590
|739
|1265
|266
|22
|225
|718
|.276
|N.Y. Yankees
|4611
|784
|1254
|239
|14
|246
|748
|.272
|Minnesota
|4641
|764
|1255
|266
|17
|255
|737
|.270
|Chicago White Sox
|4452
|549
|1132
|199
|15
|141
|524
|.254
|L.A. Angels
|4586
|671
|1158
|227
|17
|190
|641
|.253
|Tampa Bay
|4630
|614
|1168
|242
|23
|174
|582
|.252
|Cleveland
|4426
|626
|1112
|236
|16
|185
|593
|.251
|Oakland
|4515
|676
|1123
|234
|17
|208
|634
|.249
|Texas
|4556
|663
|1125
|247
|22
|185
|627
|.247
|Baltimore
|4517
|575
|1105
|205
|21
|168
|547
|.245
|Kansas City
|4511
|559
|1094
|226
|34
|132
|529
|.243
|Seattle
|4518
|648
|1092
|219
|25
|210
|627
|.242
|Toronto
|4543
|598
|1075
|221
|15
|203
|573
|.237
|Detroit
|4470
|471
|1058
|239
|33
|121
|445
|.237
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|76
|57
|1208.1
|1051
|373
|1318
|3.63
|Cleveland
|77
|55
|1173.2
|1049
|366
|1234
|3.66
|Houston
|86
|47
|1195.2
|992
|373
|1329
|3.67
|Oakland
|76
|55
|1192.1
|1108
|401
|1018
|4.04
|Minnesota
|80
|51
|1186.0
|1172
|371
|1146
|4.16
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|47
|1190.2
|1146
|409
|1236
|4.43
|Boston
|71
|62
|1200.1
|1162
|469
|1317
|4.66
|Toronto
|54
|80
|1187.1
|1196
|502
|1087
|4.71
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|71
|1147.1
|1163
|460
|1053
|4.76
|Texas
|64
|69
|1181.0
|1241
|467
|1139
|4.95
|Seattle
|56
|77
|1176.2
|1245
|401
|1012
|5.06
|L.A. Angels
|64
|70
|1189.2
|1179
|465
|1176
|5.07
|Kansas City
|46
|87
|1170.1
|1244
|478
|1019
|5.09
|Detroit
|39
|90
|1154.0
|1224
|438
|1078
|5.15
|Baltimore
|44
|88
|1167.1
|1262
|464
|1018
|5.79
View Comments