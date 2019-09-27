THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 95 64 3.63 159 12 0 46 1449.1 1251 642 584
Cleveland 93 66 3.66 159 16 6 42 1413.2 1272 631 575
Houston 104 55 3.68 159 13 2 45 1435.1 1189 632 587
Oakland 96 63 4.00 159 11 1 44 1439.1 1321 673 639
Minnesota 99 60 4.19 159 10 0 49 1440.0 1434 744 670
N.Y. Yankees 102 57 4.27 159 9 1 50 1418.0 1344 717 672
Boston 83 76 4.69 159 8 1 33 1444.0 1399 811 752
Toronto 65 94 4.83 159 7 1 32 1413.1 1428 818 758
Chicago White Sox 70 88 4.95 158 7 6 32 1385.2 1418 824 762
Texas 76 83 5.03 159 9 4 33 1411.0 1487 859 789
Seattle 66 93 5.05 159 4 3 33 1412.1 1468 888 793
L.A. Angels 72 87 5.10 159 2 0 32 1415.2 1394 850 802
Kansas City 58 101 5.21 159 7 1 37 1400.0 1499 855 810
Detroit 46 112 5.26 158 3 0 30 1408.0 1533 900 823
Baltimore 52 107 5.64 159 5 0 27 1417.0 1517 971 888

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 177 57 443 26 1592 57
Cleveland 203 61 439 18 1483 41
Houston 226 39 442 0 1636 40
Oakland 200 65 466 19 1277 68
Minnesota 195 61 444 10 1434 70
N.Y. Yankees 244 42 491 11 1509 55
Boston 210 76 590 22 1604 81
Toronto 224 69 593 25 1298 70
Chicago White Sox 234 50 576 30 1284 69
Texas 234 69 575 11 1348 68
Seattle 257 51 491 25 1218 71
L.A. Angels 260 80 561 11 1379 98
Kansas City 215 80 579 25 1213 59
Detroit 246 65 529 24 1340 63
Baltimore 303 78 552 11 1222 74