THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 88 61 3.65 149 11 0 43 1352.1 1173 601 548
Cleveland 86 61 3.66 147 14 6 40 1306.2 1174 584 532
Houston 96 53 3.76 149 11 2 40 1342.2 1115 604 561
Oakland 88 60 4.09 148 9 1 39 1339.1 1242 642 609
Minnesota 89 57 4.20 146 9 0 44 1321.0 1309 683 616
N.Y. Yankees 97 52 4.38 149 8 1 50 1328.0 1269 689 646
Boston 77 70 4.66 147 8 1 29 1329.1 1287 744 689
Toronto 58 90 4.70 148 7 1 28 1310.1 1310 741 684
Texas 74 75 4.92 149 9 4 32 1325.0 1385 788 724
Chicago White Sox 65 82 4.97 147 6 6 29 1286.1 1315 772 711
L.A. Angels 67 81 5.10 148 2 0 29 1317.2 1298 793 747
Kansas City 55 93 5.12 148 7 1 36 1303.1 1392 784 741
Seattle 60 88 5.19 148 3 3 30 1308.1 1387 849 754
Detroit 43 103 5.28 146 3 0 28 1298.1 1392 833 761
Baltimore 48 99 5.70 147 5 0 26 1299.0 1402 900 822

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 168 52 415 25 1472 52
Cleveland 185 60 413 16 1374 38
Houston 221 38 418 0 1530 38
Oakland 188 60 446 16 1165 64
Minnesota 182 55 411 9 1296 66
N.Y. Yankees 233 37 467 10 1382 53
Boston 195 70 540 20 1458 75
Toronto 199 60 554 25 1198 65
Texas 213 67 531 10 1251 62
Chicago White Sox 220 49 531 28 1192 64
L.A. Angels 238 75 521 10 1291 94
Kansas City 198 77 526 21 1132 55
Seattle 248 46 464 25 1137 64
Detroit 233 61 495 20 1227 58
Baltimore 280 70 507 9 1121 70