https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-14384711.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|76
|57
|3.63
|133
|8
|0
|36
|1208.1
|1051
|536
|488
|Cleveland
|77
|55
|3.66
|132
|12
|5
|35
|1173.2
|1049
|525
|477
|Houston
|86
|47
|3.67
|133
|9
|1
|36
|1195.2
|992
|528
|487
|Oakland
|76
|55
|4.04
|131
|8
|1
|33
|1192.1
|1108
|562
|535
|Minnesota
|80
|51
|4.16
|131
|8
|0
|39
|1186.0
|1172
|611
|548
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|47
|4.43
|134
|7
|1
|49
|1190.2
|1146
|624
|586
|Boston
|71
|62
|4.66
|133
|8
|1
|25
|1200.1
|1162
|674
|622
|Toronto
|54
|80
|4.71
|134
|6
|1
|26
|1187.1
|1196
|667
|622
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|71
|4.76
|131
|6
|5
|27
|1147.1
|1163
|665
|607
|Texas
|64
|69
|4.95
|133
|7
|4
|26
|1181.0
|1241
|706
|649
|Seattle
|56
|77
|5.06
|133
|3
|3
|28
|1176.2
|1245
|749
|661
|L.A. Angels
|64
|70
|5.07
|134
|2
|0
|28
|1189.2
|1179
|709
|670
|Kansas City
|46
|87
|5.09
|133
|6
|1
|28
|1170.1
|1244
|702
|662
|Detroit
|39
|90
|5.15
|129
|3
|0
|26
|1154.0
|1224
|728
|660
|Baltimore
|44
|88
|5.79
|132
|5
|0
|25
|1167.1
|1262
|823
|751
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|150
|45
|373
|24
|1318
|51
|Cleveland
|165
|56
|366
|15
|1234
|35
|Houston
|194
|36
|373
|0
|1329
|34
|Oakland
|156
|52
|401
|15
|1018
|61
|Minnesota
|162
|50
|371
|7
|1146
|49
|N.Y. Yankees
|214
|32
|409
|7
|1236
|45
|Boston
|176
|64
|469
|17
|1317
|69
|Toronto
|188
|51
|502
|24
|1087
|62
|Chicago White Sox
|190
|45
|460
|24
|1053
|53
|Texas
|190
|60
|467
|9
|1139
|59
|Seattle
|224
|38
|401
|23
|1012
|58
|L.A. Angels
|214
|62
|465
|7
|1176
|89
|Kansas City
|180
|69
|478
|21
|1019
|49
|Detroit
|202
|53
|438
|19
|1078
|50
|Baltimore
|262
|57
|464
|8
|1018
|69
View Comments