https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14473015.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.275
|.495
|.353
|159
|5512
|902
|1515
|2729
|317
|27
|281
|873
|Minnesota
|.270
|.494
|.338
|159
|5634
|925
|1521
|2781
|311
|23
|301
|892
|Boston
|.269
|.467
|.340
|159
|5671
|891
|1527
|2649
|341
|26
|243
|849
|N.Y. Yankees
|.267
|.489
|.339
|159
|5481
|924
|1465
|2679
|285
|16
|299
|885
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.414
|.314
|158
|5435
|693
|1421
|2251
|256
|20
|178
|663
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.432
|.326
|159
|5526
|759
|1405
|2388
|286
|29
|213
|721
|Cleveland
|.251
|.433
|.324
|159
|5330
|758
|1336
|2307
|281
|18
|218
|721
|Oakland
|.250
|.451
|.328
|159
|5467
|840
|1368
|2466
|290
|23
|254
|795
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.423
|.326
|159
|5447
|761
|1352
|2306
|264
|21
|216
|726
|Baltimore
|.247
|.414
|.310
|159
|5492
|712
|1355
|2275
|246
|25
|208
|681
|Kansas City
|.247
|.400
|.309
|159
|5407
|681
|1334
|2163
|276
|38
|159
|645
|Texas
|.247
|.430
|.318
|159
|5439
|788
|1344
|2338
|289
|24
|219
|745
|Detroit
|.241
|.388
|.294
|158
|5453
|574
|1313
|2118
|288
|41
|145
|548
|Seattle
|.238
|.426
|.316
|159
|5403
|751
|1284
|2303
|249
|28
|238
|723
|Toronto
|.236
|.427
|.305
|159
|5398
|712
|1276
|2307
|262
|20
|243
|683
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|57
|64
|630
|17
|1141
|65
|27
|144
|2440
|1
|71
|94
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|40
|80
|522
|21
|1317
|27
|21
|100
|2280
|0
|111
|128
|2
|Boston
|20
|44
|47
|581
|36
|1356
|67
|30
|124
|2419
|1
|86
|114
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|32
|48
|561
|18
|1406
|55
|22
|108
|2195
|1
|97
|132
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|35
|32
|62
|371
|13
|1521
|62
|28
|111
|2258
|2
|116
|167
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|34
|73
|531
|20
|1459
|92
|37
|112
|2377
|0
|87
|127
|0
|Cleveland
|39
|45
|50
|554
|30
|1304
|103
|35
|108
|2198
|5
|83
|109
|0
|Oakland
|7
|36
|87
|564
|17
|1317
|47
|21
|137
|2274
|1
|80
|122
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|42
|65
|580
|29
|1241
|65
|20
|140
|2347
|0
|92
|116
|0
|Baltimore
|21
|37
|71
|447
|8
|1406
|81
|29
|110
|2222
|0
|106
|151
|0
|Kansas City
|24
|40
|59
|448
|17
|1376
|116
|39
|112
|2198
|1
|73
|151
|0
|Texas
|17
|43
|65
|518
|17
|1553
|122
|37
|95
|2202
|1
|104
|137
|0
|Detroit
|9
|42
|47
|385
|14
|1567
|56
|19
|105
|2252
|0
|108
|124
|0
|Seattle
|14
|37
|57
|577
|7
|1559
|113
|47
|82
|2229
|2
|132
|143
|0
|Toronto
|14
|28
|42
|499
|9
|1485
|46
|19
|105
|2126
|0
|93
|137
|0
View Comments