American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.275
|.496
|.353
|157
|5431
|896
|1496
|2696
|312
|27
|278
|867
|Minnesota
|.270
|.493
|.338
|157
|5558
|910
|1499
|2742
|310
|21
|297
|879
|Boston
|.269
|.466
|.340
|157
|5598
|876
|1505
|2610
|339
|26
|238
|834
|N.Y. Yankees
|.268
|.491
|.340
|158
|5454
|924
|1464
|2678
|285
|16
|299
|885
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.411
|.313
|156
|5364
|677
|1395
|2205
|253
|19
|173
|649
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.432
|.326
|158
|5494
|755
|1395
|2371
|285
|29
|211
|717
|Cleveland
|.252
|.436
|.326
|157
|5266
|755
|1326
|2294
|281
|18
|217
|719
|Oakland
|.250
|.451
|.328
|157
|5397
|834
|1349
|2435
|287
|23
|251
|789
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.425
|.327
|157
|5373
|755
|1339
|2285
|259
|21
|215
|721
|Baltimore
|.247
|.415
|.310
|158
|5460
|710
|1348
|2268
|246
|25
|208
|679
|Kansas City
|.247
|.401
|.310
|158
|5372
|679
|1326
|2152
|275
|37
|159
|643
|Texas
|.247
|.430
|.318
|157
|5375
|778
|1330
|2311
|285
|24
|216
|735
|Detroit
|.241
|.389
|.295
|156
|5382
|569
|1298
|2096
|285
|39
|145
|543
|Seattle
|.239
|.429
|.318
|157
|5346
|750
|1278
|2296
|248
|28
|238
|722
|Toronto
|.237
|.427
|.305
|158
|5370
|709
|1271
|2293
|262
|20
|240
|680
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|57
|62
|621
|17
|1124
|62
|27
|142
|2400
|1
|70
|93
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|40
|80
|516
|21
|1298
|26
|21
|99
|2254
|0
|109
|128
|2
|Boston
|20
|43
|47
|575
|36
|1336
|65
|28
|123
|2395
|1
|87
|113
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|32
|48
|556
|18
|1390
|55
|22
|107
|2186
|1
|96
|132
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|35
|32
|62
|363
|13
|1504
|62
|26
|110
|2228
|2
|115
|166
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|34
|73
|529
|20
|1449
|92
|37
|112
|2362
|0
|87
|126
|0
|Cleveland
|39
|45
|50
|549
|30
|1284
|102
|35
|107
|2176
|5
|82
|107
|0
|Oakland
|6
|36
|85
|556
|17
|1300
|46
|21
|135
|2235
|1
|80
|120
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|41
|64
|573
|28
|1225
|64
|20
|140
|2315
|0
|92
|113
|0
|Baltimore
|21
|37
|70
|442
|8
|1395
|80
|29
|108
|2204
|0
|106
|150
|0
|Kansas City
|24
|40
|59
|448
|17
|1362
|116
|39
|112
|2186
|1
|73
|151
|0
|Texas
|17
|43
|63
|511
|17
|1536
|117
|37
|94
|2178
|1
|103
|136
|0
|Detroit
|9
|42
|47
|384
|14
|1548
|55
|19
|105
|2229
|0
|105
|123
|0
|Seattle
|14
|37
|57
|576
|7
|1539
|113
|46
|81
|2218
|2
|131
|142
|0
|Toronto
|14
|28
|42
|495
|9
|1476
|46
|19
|104
|2118
|0
|93
|135
|0
