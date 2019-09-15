THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Houston .276 .493 .353 150 5193 851 1431 2560 302 25 259 823
Boston .271 .471 .341 148 5246 825 1420 2471 325 24 226 788
N.Y. Yankees .271 .494 .342 150 5184 882 1403 2560 270 16 285 844
Minnesota .269 .494 .337 148 5245 857 1413 2590 290 19 283 827
Chicago White Sox .257 .405 .311 148 5048 635 1295 2045 236 17 160 607
Tampa Bay .255 .433 .327 150 5206 715 1328 2254 274 29 198 679
Oakland .251 .453 .327 149 5124 795 1284 2321 267 22 242 753
Cleveland .250 .434 .324 149 4994 702 1250 2168 263 17 207 667
L.A. Angels .249 .428 .327 149 5102 725 1269 2186 249 19 210 692
Texas .248 .431 .319 150 5146 753 1276 2216 279 23 205 712
Baltimore .246 .410 .308 148 5070 647 1245 2081 227 21 189 616
Kansas City .245 .399 .307 149 5052 632 1236 2018 250 35 154 597
Detroit .241 .391 .296 147 5085 547 1226 1987 272 36 139 521
Seattle .239 .432 .318 149 5052 712 1207 2184 236 27 229 686
Toronto .235 .423 .303 149 5038 652 1185 2129 245 18 221 624

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Houston 10 56 58 595 17 1081 60 27 138 2298 1 67 89 0
Boston 19 40 43 538 34 1242 62 27 119 2243 1 82 107 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 31 45 532 17 1309 52 21 105 2092 1 93 126 0
Minnesota 9 37 78 478 18 1237 26 20 93 2130 0 99 118 2
Chicago White Sox 34 29 62 351 11 1405 60 25 105 2090 2 111 153 1
Tampa Bay 8 30 70 503 20 1354 88 31 109 2261 0 83 123 0
Oakland 6 35 82 521 15 1219 44 21 129 2100 1 78 111 0
Cleveland 35 44 48 520 27 1218 96 33 100 2075 5 80 101 0
L.A. Angels 4 40 61 550 28 1143 59 20 132 2180 0 91 109 0
Texas 17 40 60 494 17 1471 115 35 87 2093 1 97 133 0
Baltimore 19 34 61 409 8 1312 75 27 104 2045 0 100 142 0
Kansas City 22 35 52 420 15 1263 110 37 106 2041 1 70 147 0
Detroit 8 39 45 369 14 1474 53 19 97 2111 0 100 119 0
Seattle 13 36 56 544 6 1459 112 44 71 2090 2 124 134 0
Toronto 13 25 34 465 8 1372 43 18 98 1997 0 89 131 0