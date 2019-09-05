https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14416167.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.275
|.480
|.345
|139
|4958
|800
|1361
|2380
|311
|24
|220
|763
|Houston
|.274
|.487
|.350
|140
|4829
|773
|1323
|2350
|279
|23
|234
|751
|Minnesota
|.273
|.501
|.340
|139
|4943
|822
|1349
|2477
|276
|18
|272
|793
|N.Y. Yankees
|.270
|.489
|.341
|141
|4840
|816
|1306
|2368
|245
|14
|263
|779
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.401
|.309
|139
|4734
|586
|1208
|1897
|216
|16
|147
|558
|Tampa Bay
|.253
|.429
|.325
|141
|4899
|659
|1240
|2103
|252
|25
|187
|626
|Cleveland
|.252
|.438
|.325
|140
|4688
|664
|1181
|2051
|250
|16
|196
|630
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.431
|.329
|140
|4804
|695
|1206
|2071
|240
|17
|197
|664
|Oakland
|.248
|.447
|.325
|138
|4752
|715
|1180
|2125
|248
|20
|219
|673
|Baltimore
|.246
|.412
|.308
|139
|4764
|610
|1174
|1962
|215
|21
|177
|581
|Texas
|.245
|.429
|.316
|141
|4818
|690
|1182
|2065
|261
|23
|192
|653
|Kansas City
|.244
|.399
|.308
|140
|4745
|599
|1160
|1892
|236
|35
|142
|566
|Seattle
|.241
|.435
|.320
|140
|4751
|674
|1147
|2068
|227
|26
|214
|649
|Detroit
|.239
|.389
|.294
|137
|4743
|503
|1135
|1844
|257
|34
|128
|477
|Toronto
|.235
|.424
|.302
|140
|4734
|617
|1114
|2007
|230
|15
|211
|591
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|18
|39
|43
|513
|33
|1169
|58
|25
|113
|2151
|1
|77
|100
|0
|Houston
|10
|54
|54
|542
|15
|1007
|53
|26
|126
|2124
|1
|63
|83
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|36
|76
|444
|16
|1155
|26
|20
|87
|2013
|0
|96
|113
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|30
|42
|495
|16
|1227
|47
|18
|101
|1951
|1
|88
|118
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|25
|58
|324
|10
|1324
|59
|23
|101
|1968
|2
|109
|148
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|24
|64
|471
|19
|1287
|85
|26
|101
|2131
|0
|77
|118
|0
|Cleveland
|34
|41
|41
|486
|25
|1129
|93
|32
|95
|1953
|4
|77
|98
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|40
|59
|521
|27
|1066
|55
|18
|126
|2069
|0
|88
|100
|0
|Oakland
|6
|33
|76
|483
|13
|1122
|41
|21
|124
|1949
|1
|71
|99
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|32
|58
|378
|8
|1241
|72
|27
|96
|1915
|0
|94
|128
|0
|Texas
|17
|38
|53
|465
|17
|1395
|105
|33
|77
|1967
|1
|89
|127
|0
|Kansas City
|20
|33
|51
|399
|14
|1174
|105
|35
|100
|1912
|1
|65
|142
|0
|Seattle
|12
|35
|53
|510
|6
|1357
|100
|40
|68
|1980
|2
|120
|126
|0
|Detroit
|6
|37
|41
|339
|12
|1376
|51
|17
|91
|1978
|0
|94
|110
|0
|Toronto
|12
|21
|29
|436
|7
|1276
|39
|18
|94
|1865
|0
|80
|122
|0
