American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.276
|.479
|.346
|125
|4491
|722
|1239
|2152
|279
|23
|196
|687
|Houston
|.274
|.487
|.349
|124
|4291
|681
|1175
|2091
|243
|20
|211
|663
|N.Y. Yankees
|.272
|.488
|.345
|125
|4285
|743
|1166
|2092
|222
|13
|226
|707
|Minnesota
|.271
|.500
|.338
|123
|4364
|716
|1182
|2180
|246
|16
|240
|690
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.401
|.309
|122
|4157
|516
|1060
|1669
|184
|13
|133
|492
|Tampa Bay
|.253
|.429
|.326
|124
|4330
|578
|1096
|1857
|223
|23
|164
|548
|Cleveland
|.252
|.435
|.324
|124
|4157
|587
|1047
|1810
|222
|14
|171
|554
|L.A. Angels
|.252
|.433
|.329
|125
|4269
|628
|1077
|1848
|210
|15
|177
|598
|Texas
|.250
|.442
|.322
|123
|4206
|630
|1051
|1858
|238
|22
|175
|597
|Oakland
|.247
|.443
|.322
|123
|4247
|628
|1048
|1880
|217
|15
|195
|587
|Baltimore
|.244
|.408
|.306
|123
|4228
|532
|1032
|1727
|191
|21
|154
|506
|Kansas City
|.244
|.401
|.308
|123
|4205
|530
|1028
|1685
|216
|33
|125
|502
|Seattle
|.242
|.438
|.319
|124
|4219
|600
|1022
|1850
|202
|22
|194
|583
|Toronto
|.238
|.430
|.305
|126
|4286
|577
|1022
|1845
|208
|15
|195
|552
|Detroit
|.235
|.384
|.293
|120
|4154
|436
|976
|1597
|222
|33
|111
|411
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|13
|34
|37
|463
|31
|1060
|56
|22
|99
|1962
|1
|72
|89
|0
|Houston
|8
|50
|47
|473
|12
|883
|51
|21
|117
|1863
|0
|59
|70
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|28
|37
|455
|15
|1072
|44
|18
|91
|1741
|1
|84
|102
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|33
|66
|391
|13
|995
|25
|20
|74
|1763
|0
|87
|100
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|21
|47
|285
|10
|1160
|57
|22
|89
|1705
|1
|97
|134
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|20
|57
|423
|16
|1153
|72
|25
|87
|1908
|0
|66
|103
|0
|Cleveland
|30
|36
|36
|428
|23
|1002
|82
|29
|83
|1738
|4
|65
|85
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|38
|55
|455
|23
|936
|48
|16
|113
|1837
|0
|79
|89
|0
|Texas
|15
|36
|48
|415
|14
|1214
|93
|31
|69
|1734
|1
|76
|115
|0
|Oakland
|4
|31
|64
|420
|12
|1003
|39
|19
|105
|1724
|1
|64
|87
|0
|Baltimore
|17
|26
|47
|339
|6
|1120
|61
|24
|78
|1699
|0
|86
|113
|0
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|46
|353
|13
|1044
|96
|31
|88
|1685
|1
|56
|121
|0
|Seattle
|10
|33
|44
|445
|5
|1221
|86
|36
|59
|1730
|1
|111
|114
|0
|Toronto
|12
|20
|28
|391
|7
|1149
|37
|17
|82
|1701
|0
|73
|107
|0
|Detroit
|5
|30
|39
|314
|12
|1193
|46
|15
|79
|1753
|0
|89
|98
|0
