https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14305679.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.275
|.476
|.346
|123
|4430
|709
|1220
|2110
|271
|20
|193
|675
|Houston
|.275
|.489
|.351
|121
|4176
|669
|1149
|2040
|239
|20
|204
|651
|N.Y. Yankees
|.272
|.488
|.346
|122
|4184
|729
|1139
|2040
|218
|13
|219
|695
|Minnesota
|.269
|.498
|.336
|120
|4243
|687
|1142
|2113
|240
|16
|233
|664
|Tampa Bay
|.255
|.433
|.328
|122
|4258
|577
|1085
|1843
|220
|23
|164
|547
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.399
|.309
|119
|4050
|497
|1032
|1617
|179
|11
|128
|474
|L.A. Angels
|.253
|.433
|.330
|122
|4169
|612
|1054
|1806
|208
|14
|172
|583
|Cleveland
|.250
|.429
|.323
|121
|4044
|561
|1009
|1736
|213
|14
|162
|529
|Texas
|.249
|.440
|.321
|120
|4098
|614
|1019
|1804
|230
|21
|171
|583
|Oakland
|.246
|.441
|.322
|120
|4136
|610
|1019
|1824
|211
|15
|188
|569
|Baltimore
|.245
|.412
|.307
|121
|4166
|531
|1022
|1715
|189
|21
|154
|505
|Kansas City
|.245
|.403
|.309
|121
|4144
|525
|1016
|1669
|212
|33
|125
|497
|Seattle
|.241
|.438
|.317
|121
|4123
|586
|994
|1805
|196
|21
|191
|569
|Toronto
|.237
|.427
|.304
|124
|4219
|567
|1002
|1802
|203
|15
|189
|542
|Detroit
|.237
|.387
|.296
|117
|4048
|432
|959
|1568
|215
|32
|110
|408
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|12
|32
|36
|456
|30
|1049
|56
|22
|96
|1937
|1
|73
|87
|0
|Houston
|8
|48
|47
|464
|11
|863
|51
|21
|114
|1820
|0
|57
|68
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|28
|36
|450
|15
|1051
|43
|18
|91
|1699
|1
|83
|99
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|32
|63
|382
|13
|975
|25
|19
|73
|1714
|0
|85
|97
|2
|Tampa Bay
|8
|20
|57
|414
|14
|1134
|72
|24
|84
|1879
|0
|66
|101
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|21
|47
|280
|10
|1137
|57
|22
|87
|1672
|1
|94
|133
|1
|L.A. Angels
|3
|38
|54
|442
|22
|904
|48
|16
|112
|1778
|0
|77
|86
|0
|Cleveland
|29
|36
|35
|418
|23
|981
|82
|28
|80
|1700
|4
|61
|84
|0
|Texas
|15
|36
|48
|406
|14
|1189
|93
|31
|66
|1693
|1
|72
|114
|0
|Oakland
|3
|30
|63
|414
|12
|972
|38
|19
|104
|1695
|1
|62
|84
|0
|Baltimore
|17
|26
|46
|334
|6
|1107
|61
|24
|76
|1670
|0
|86
|110
|0
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|46
|347
|13
|1030
|95
|31
|85
|1658
|1
|55
|116
|0
|Seattle
|10
|31
|43
|433
|5
|1198
|83
|32
|56
|1692
|1
|109
|108
|0
|Toronto
|12
|20
|28
|387
|7
|1138
|37
|16
|79
|1683
|0
|72
|104
|0
|Detroit
|5
|29
|38
|314
|12
|1147
|46
|15
|75
|1727
|0
|89
|94
|0
View Comments