ARKANSAS ST. 80, COASTAL CAROLINA 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eaton
|32
|5-11
|7-8
|1-2
|4
|0
|20
|Fields
|29
|0-4
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Johnson
|26
|5-7
|4-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|17
|Kus
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|2
|4
|Eggleston
|24
|3-9
|6-10
|3-8
|2
|2
|13
|Matthews
|19
|0-6
|3-5
|4-6
|0
|3
|3
|Willis
|19
|5-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|13
|Jackson
|13
|0-0
|5-8
|0-2
|0
|3
|5
|Brevard
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|2
|Scoggins
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|28-39
|14-34
|9
|21
|80
Percentages: FG .404, FT .718.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Willis 3-4, Johnson 3-5, Eaton 3-7, Eggleston 1-3, Fields 0-1, Kus 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Eaton, Eggleston, Kus, Matthews).
Turnovers: 15 (Eaton 3, Eggleston 3, Fields 3, Jackson 2, Kus 2, Matthews, Willis).
Steals: 4 (Eaton, Eggleston, Jackson, Kus).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COASTAL CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|37
|4-10
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|3
|8
|Burton
|34
|5-10
|6-8
|7-13
|2
|3
|16
|Brewton
|31
|10-19
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|32
|Green
|25
|1-5
|1-4
|0-5
|2
|2
|4
|Ceaser
|20
|2-2
|1-2
|4-5
|1
|3
|5
|Peterson
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|Gumbs-Frater
|10
|1-7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|5
|Hippolyte
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Kitenge
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Legania
|8
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Harvey
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|15-21
|14-36
|13
|29
|75
Percentages: FG .424, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Brewton 8-15, Green 1-4, Gumbs-Frater 1-6, Burton 0-1, Hippolyte 0-2, Jones 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Burton 2).
Turnovers: 18 (Jones 6, Ceaser 3, Kitenge 3, Brewton 2, Burton, Green, Gumbs-Frater, Hippolyte).
Steals: 9 (Burton 4, Brewton 2, Ceaser, Jones, Peterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arkansas St.
|38
|42
|—
|80
|Coastal Carolina
|40
|35
|—
|75
A_1,313 (3,600).