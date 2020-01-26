https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/ARKANSAS-ST-78-TROY-62-15004725.php
ARKANSAS ST. 78, TROY 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eaton
|29
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|5
|Fields
|29
|2-7
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|8
|Eggleston
|28
|6-13
|3-6
|2-9
|4
|3
|15
|Willis
|24
|4-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|5
|11
|Jackson
|21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Johnson
|21
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|12
|Kus
|18
|3-7
|2-4
|4-10
|1
|2
|8
|Matthews
|16
|4-5
|3-7
|1-2
|2
|4
|11
|Brevard
|11
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Wilson
|2
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Scoggins
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|17-27
|7-32
|18
|29
|78
Percentages: FG .519, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 4-6, Willis 1-1, Eaton 1-3, Fields 1-3, Eggleston 0-1, Kus 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kus 2, Eggleston, Matthews).
Turnovers: 9 (Fields 3, Matthews 2, Eggleston, Johnson, Kus, Willis).
Steals: 4 (Willis 2, Eggleston, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|31
|4-11
|4-10
|3-3
|4
|4
|14
|D.Williams
|30
|0-9
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Stampley
|28
|2-6
|2-3
|2-9
|2
|4
|6
|Adams
|22
|3-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|9
|Small
|22
|3-5
|5-6
|4-5
|1
|1
|11
|Waters
|22
|4-7
|7-7
|1-4
|0
|1
|15
|Simon
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Norman
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|12
|0-2
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|2
|Tuck
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-58
|22-30
|13-34
|10
|22
|62
Percentages: FG .293, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Adams 3-7, Gordon 2-4, Simon 1-1, Small 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Waters 0-1, Norman 0-3, D.Williams 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Stampley 2, Adams, Thomas).
Turnovers: 11 (Gordon 5, Adams 3, Waters 2, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (D.Williams, Norman, Simon, Thomas, Waters).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arkansas St.
|37
|41
|—
|78
|Troy
|25
|37
|—
|62
A_2,538 (5,200).
View Comments