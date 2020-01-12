FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Joe 39 11-18 5-5 0-4 2 0 34
Whitt 39 2-9 7-8 2-3 0 3 11
Jones 38 3-12 6-6 0-6 9 2 13
Sills 33 4-8 1-2 1-3 0 2 9
Bailey 26 3-6 2-2 0-5 1 4 8
Cylla 11 0-2 1-4 1-5 0 2 1
Harris 10 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 4 0
Chaney 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-56 22-27 5-28 13 18 76

Percentages: FG .411, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Joe 7-13, Jones 1-4, Bailey 0-1, Harris 0-1, Sills 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bailey 2, Joe 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Joe 2, Whitt 2, Chaney, Cylla).

Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Joe 2, Whitt 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tyree 39 8-20 9-10 0-3 1 3 27
Shuler 36 4-11 2-2 2-11 2 3 10
Hinson 32 4-10 4-4 1-5 0 4 13
Buffen 28 4-6 4-4 4-10 0 5 12
Miller 24 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Sy 19 1-2 6-6 2-8 1 1 8
Crowley 14 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Hunter 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200 22-54 25-26 9-38 6 24 72

Percentages: FG .407, FT .962.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Tyree 2-3, Hinson 1-5, Miller 0-1, Shuler 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Buffen 2, Shuler, Sy).

Turnovers: 15 (Sy 4, Hinson 3, Miller 3, Buffen 2, Shuler 2, Tyree).

Steals: 5 (Shuler 2, Tyree 2, Crowley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas 27 49 76
Mississippi 33 39 72

A_8,233 (9,500).