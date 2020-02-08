Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Small 25 4-6 0-0 3-6 2 2 8
Terry 19 2-6 0-0 1-3 1 5 4
Adams 29 2-9 0-0 1-3 0 3 4
M.Davis 30 0-5 0-0 0-3 11 2 0
Harrell 30 5-8 0-0 0-0 1 0 11
Asberry 21 4-10 0-0 0-6 0 2 11
Sule 18 4-5 0-0 0-3 0 3 8
Scott 17 3-5 0-0 0-2 1 2 7
Tennial 11 1-2 1-2 0-2 0 0 4
Totals 200 25-56 1-2 5-28 16 19 57

Percentages: FG .446, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Asberry 3-8, Tennial 1-1, Harrell 1-2, Scott 1-2, Adams 0-2, M.Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (M.Davis).

Turnovers: 8 (Harrell 2, Tennial 2, Asberry, M.Davis, Small, Sule).

Steals: 9 (M.Davis 3, Adams 2, Sule 2, Harrell, Small).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
APPALACHIAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 35 4-8 0-2 2-6 2 2 8
K.Lewis 34 3-6 1-2 3-6 0 2 7
Seacat 37 3-4 4-6 1-9 1 1 10
Forrest 34 4-10 5-8 1-4 7 1 14
Williams 40 6-15 3-3 1-5 1 0 19
Delph 8 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
J.Lewis 8 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Bibby 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 21-50 13-21 9-32 12 10 60

Percentages: FG .420, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-11, Forrest 1-4, Bibby 0-1, Delph 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Seacat).

Turnovers: 14 (Forrest 5, Johnson 3, J.Lewis 2, K.Lewis 2, Seacat, Williams).

Steals: 6 (K.Lewis 2, Williams 2, Delph, Forrest).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas State 36 21 57
Appalachian St. 31 29 60

A_2,164 (8,325).