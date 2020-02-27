Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LAFAYETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hastings 10 1-1 0-0 0-3 1 1 3
O'Boyle 25 3-9 3-5 0-1 1 4 11
Quinn 12 1-1 0-0 0-2 3 1 2
Perry 35 2-8 0-1 0-1 1 4 5
Stephens 35 2-10 4-4 1-5 4 0 8
Jarrett 27 7-10 1-2 3-6 1 2 17
Cherry 24 4-6 3-6 6-10 1 2 13
Stout 20 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Good 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Vaughan 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Reichwein 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-49 11-18 10-29 12 14 59

Percentages: FG .408, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Cherry 2-2, Jarrett 2-3, O'Boyle 2-6, Hastings 1-1, Perry 1-6, Vaughan 0-1, Stephens 0-3, Stout 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Good 2, Perry 2, Cherry, Jarrett).

Turnovers: 16 (Jarrett 5, Cherry 3, Quinn 2, Stephens 2, O'Boyle, Perry, Reichwein, Stout).

Steals: 1 (Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
AMERICAN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Nelson 36 7-13 0-0 0-3 4 2 16
Gasperini 13 3-7 0-0 1-2 0 1 6
Beckton 30 3-6 3-5 1-1 1 3 10
Harris 33 4-8 0-0 0-4 2 2 11
S.Nelson 37 14-18 2-2 1-4 2 1 30
Bragg 17 1-1 0-0 0-3 2 2 2
Yiljep 16 1-1 2-3 1-5 2 4 4
Alexander 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Lubarsky 5 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Little 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sutton 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-57 7-10 4-24 14 15 79

Percentages: FG .579, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Harris 3-6, C.Nelson 2-7, Beckton 1-1, S.Nelson 0-2, Sutton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Nelson).

Turnovers: 7 (Yiljep 3, Alexander, C.Nelson, Gasperini, Lubarsky).

Steals: 7 (S.Nelson 3, C.Nelson 2, Bragg, Yiljep).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lafayette 25 34 59
American U. 38 41 79

A_1,017 (4,500).