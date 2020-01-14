FG FT Reb
GRAMBLING ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smith 33 4-11 3-6 0-2 3 2 11
Jackson 31 6-9 2-4 1-5 0 3 14
Christon 28 6-9 2-2 1-9 2 1 17
Moss 23 3-8 0-0 0-2 5 0 8
Cunningham 22 4-7 2-7 1-4 4 3 10
Gaston 20 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 5 5
Randolph 14 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 1 4
Bunch 12 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 4 0
Munford 9 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Edwards 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-53 9-19 5-30 16 20 69

Percentages: FG .509, FT .474.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Christon 3-4, Moss 2-6, Gaston 1-2, Cunningham 0-2, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Moss, Randolph).

Turnovers: 15 (Christon 4, Bunch 3, Smith 3, Jackson 2, Cunningham, Edwards, Moss).

Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Christon, Cunningham).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALCORN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Howard 36 8-13 4-4 0-0 8 2 24
Tillery 34 4-9 0-0 0-8 2 2 11
Crosby 29 5-8 6-8 2-7 3 2 16
Andrews 27 6-13 2-2 0-3 2 2 18
Brewton 23 2-6 2-3 0-3 3 3 7
Wilson 21 0-3 0-0 3-6 3 1 0
Morris 14 2-5 2-5 0-1 4 4 7
Fairley 9 2-2 0-0 1-3 0 1 4
Campbell 7 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Totals 200 29-59 16-22 7-33 25 19 87

Percentages: FG .492, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Howard 4-7, Andrews 4-9, Tillery 3-7, Morris 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Crosby 0-1, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Campbell, Fairley, Wilson).

Turnovers: 12 (Howard 5, Campbell 2, Crosby 2, Andrews, Tillery, Wilson).

Steals: 10 (Crosby 3, Andrews 2, Wilson 2, Brewton, Howard, Tillery).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St. 31 38 69
Alcorn St. 39 48 87

A_277 (7,000).