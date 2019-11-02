https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/5th-Race-at-Santa-Anita-Park-Saturday-Nov-2-14804805.php
5th Race at Santa Anita Park, Saturday, Nov. 2
Fractional/Final Time: 21.470, 43.430, 54.830.
Trainer: Peter Miller
Winner: B M, 6, by Equiano (FR)-Path of Peace (GB)
Scratched: Girls Know Best, Double Touch.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Belvoir Bay
|123
|12
|10
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-1¼
|J.
|Castellano
|14.80
|Om
|126
|11
|3
|4-1
|2-hd
|3-½
|2-no
|M.
|Franco
|15.00
|Shekky Shebaz
|126
|4
|7
|2-hd
|4-1½
|2-hd
|3-1¾
|I.
|Ortiz,
|Jr.
|5.40
|Stubbins
|124
|5
|9
|11-hd
|11-2
|10-1
|4-hd
|F.
|Prat
|11.00
|Pure Sensation
|126
|2
|12
|7-hd
|5-½
|5-2½
|5-¾
|P.
|Lopez
|3.70
|Imprimis
|126
|3
|2
|10-1½
|9-1
|7-1
|6-nk
|L.
|Dettori
|11.50
|Leinster
|126
|7
|4
|8-2
|7-1
|6-½
|7-½
|T.
|Gaffalione
|15.60
|Stormy Liberal
|126
|6
|1
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-2
|8-1¼
|J.
|Velazquez
|15.00
|Final Frontier
|126
|9
|5
|6-hd
|8-1
|9-1½
|9-½
|L.
|Saez
|13.70
|Totally Boss
|126
|1
|6
|12
|12
|11-hd
|10-hd
|J.
|Ortiz
|5.90
|Eddie Haskell
|126
|10
|8
|9-hd
|10-1
|12
|11-2¼
|J.
|Rosario
|5.10
|Legends of War
|124
|8
|11
|5-hd
|6-2
|8-hd
|12
|R.
|Bejarano
|28.60
___
|12 (12)
|Belvoir
|Bay
|31.60
|14.40
|7.60
|11 (11)
|Om
|13.80
|9.40
|4 (4)
|Shekky
|Shebaz
|5.60
___
$0.5 Pick 5 (4-1/4-13-1-12) 5 Correct Paid $3,578.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/4-13-1-12) 4 Correct Paid $864.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (13-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $522.50. $0.5 Trifecta (12-11-4) paid $1,116.85; $0.5 X-5 Super High Five (12-11-4-5-2) paid $8,868.45; Daily Double (1-12) paid $80.40; $1 Exacta (12-11) paid $133.70; $0.1 Superfecta (12-11-4-5) paid $1,740.27.
(c) 2019 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
