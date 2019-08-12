2020 Oakland Athletics Schedule
|All Times TBA
March 26 Minnesota
March 27 Minnesota
March 28 Minnesota
March 29 Minnesota
March 30 Houston
March 31 Houston
April 1 Houston
April 2 at Minnesota
April 4 at Minnesota
April 5 at Minnesota
April 6 at L.A. Angels
April 7 at L.A. Angels
April 8 at L.A. Angels
April 10 N.Y. Yankees
April 11 N.Y. Yankees
April 12 N.Y. Yankees
April 13 Boston
April 14 Boston
April 15 Boston
April 16 Seattle
April 17 Seattle
April 18 Seattle
April 19 Seattle
April 21 at Cleveland
April 22 at Cleveland
April 23 at Cleveland
April 24 at Houston
April 25 at Houston
April 26 at Houston
April 27 at Texas
April 28 at Texas
April 29 at Texas
April 30 Tampa Bay
May 1 Tampa Bay
May 2 Tampa Bay
May 3 Tampa Bay
May 4 Seattle
May 5 Seattle
May 6 Seattle
May 8 Toronto
May 9 Toronto
May 10 Toronto
May 12 at Seattle
May 13 at Seattle
May 14 at Seattle
May 15 at L.A. Angels
May 16 at L.A. Angels
May 17 at L.A. Angels
May 19 Texas
May 20 Texas
May 21 Texas
May 22 L.A. Angels
May 23 L.A. Angels
May 24 L.A. Angels
May 25 at Houston
May 26 at Houston
May 27 at Houston
May 28 at Houston
May 29 at Texas
May 30 at Texas
May 31 at Texas
June 2 Detroit
June 3 Detroit
June 4 Detroit
June 6 San Francisco
June 7 San Francisco
June 9 at Detroit
June 10 at Detroit
June 11 at Detroit
June 12 at Philadelphia
June 13 at Philadelphia
June 14 at Philadelphia
June 15 L.A. Angels
June 16 L.A. Angels
June 17 L.A. Angels
June 19 Houston
June 20 Houston
June 21 Houston
June 23 at Tampa Bay
June 24 at Tampa Bay
June 25 at Tampa Bay
June 26 at Chicago White Sox
June 27 at Chicago White Sox
June 28 at Chicago White Sox
June 29 Miami
June 30 Miami
July 1 Miami
July 2 Baltimore
July 3 Baltimore
July 4 Baltimore
July 5 Baltimore
July 7 at San Francisco
July 8 at San Francisco
July 9 at Seattle
July 10 at Seattle
July 11 at Seattle
July 12 at Seattle
July 17 Houston
July 18 Houston
July 19 Houston
July 21 Atlanta
July 22 Atlanta
July 24 at Baltimore
July 25 at Baltimore
July 26 at Baltimore
July 27 at Houston
July 28 at Houston
July 29 at Houston
July 30 Texas
July 31 Texas
Aug. 1 Texas
Aug. 2 Texas
Aug. 3 Seattle
Aug. 4 Seattle
Aug. 6 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 7 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 8 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 9 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 10 at Washington
Aug. 11 at Washington
Aug. 12 at Washington
Aug. 14 at Boston
Aug. 15 at Boston
Aug. 16 at Boston
Aug. 17 Cleveland
Aug. 18 Cleveland
Aug. 19 Cleveland
Aug. 21 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 22 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 23 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 25 at Atlanta
Aug. 26 at Atlanta
Aug. 27 at Toronto
Aug. 28 at Toronto
Aug. 29 at Toronto
Aug. 30 at Toronto
Aug. 31 Kansas City
Sept. 1 Kansas City
Sept. 2 Kansas City
Sept. 4 Texas
Sept. 5 Texas
Sept. 6 Texas
Sept. 7 at Kansas City
Sept. 8 at Kansas City
Sept. 9 at Kansas City
Sept. 10 at Kansas City
Sept. 11 at Seattle
Sept. 12 at Seattle
Sept. 13 at Seattle
Sept. 14 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 15 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 16 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 17 L.A. Angels
Sept. 18 L.A. Angels
Sept. 19 L.A. Angels
Sept. 20 L.A. Angels
Sept. 22 at Texas
Sept. 23 at Texas
Sept. 24 at Texas
Sept. 25 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 26 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 27 at L.A. Angels