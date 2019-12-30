https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/2019-New-York-Giants-Roster-14939604.php
2019 New York Giants Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|xx
|George Aston
|FB
|6-0
|240
|02-01-1996
|0
|Pittsburgh
|xx
|Nate Wozniak
|OT
|6-10
|280
|08-30-1994
|1
|Minnesota
|xx
|Kevin Wilkins
|DE
|6-2
|304
|04-10-1995
|0
|Rutgers
|2
|Aldrick Rosas
|K
|6-3
|221
|12-30-1994
|3
|Southern Oregon
|3
|Alex Tanney
|QB
|6-4
|220
|11-11-1987
|4
|Monmouth (IL)
|6
|x-Amba Etta-Tawo
|WR
|6-1
|208
|11-10-1993
|1
|Syracuse
|8
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6-5
|221
|05-27-1997
|0
|Duke
|9
|Riley Dixon
|P
|6-4
|221
|08-24-1993
|4
|Syracuse
|10
|Eli Manning
|QB
|6-5
|220
|01-03-1981
|16
|Mississippi
|12
|Cody Latimer
|WR
|6-2
|215
|10-10-1992
|6
|Indiana
|13
|Reggie White Jr.
|WR
|6-2
|208
|03-10-1996
|0
|Monmouth
|15
|Golden Tate
|WR
|5-10
|197
|08-02-1988
|10
|Notre Dame
|17
|Cody Core
|WR
|6-3
|205
|04-17-1994
|4
|Mississippi
|18
|Da'Mari Scott
|WR
|6-0
|205
|08-08-1995
|2
|Fresno State
|19
|x-Corey Coleman
|WR
|5-11
|185
|07-06-1994
|4
|Baylor
|21
|x-Jabrill Peppers
|SS
|5-11
|213
|10-04-1995
|3
|Michigan
|22
|Wayne Gallman
|RB
|6-0
|210
|10-01-1994
|3
|Clemson
|23
|Sam Beal
|CB
|6-1
|177
|08-30-1996
|2
|Western Michigan
|24
|Julian Love
|CB
|5-11
|195
|03-19-1998
|0
|Notre Dame
|25
|Corey Ballentine
|CB
|5-11
|196
|04-13-1996
|0
|Washburn
|26
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5-11
|233
|02-07-1997
|2
|Penn State
|27
|Deandre Baker
|CB
|5-11
|180
|09-04-1997
|0
|Georgia
|28
|Jon Hilliman
|RB
|5-11
|216
|11-14-1995
|0
|Rutgers
|29
|Deone Bucannon
|OLB
|6-1
|211
|08-30-1992
|6
|Washington State
|30
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|6-0
|190
|01-24-1993
|4
|South Carolina State
|31
|Michael Thomas
|SS
|5-11
|195
|03-17-1990
|6
|Stanford
|34
|Grant Haley
|CB
|5-9
|190
|01-06-1996
|2
|Penn State
|35
|Derrick Baity
|CB
|6-3
|188
|12-23-1996
|0
|Kentucky
|36
|Sean Chandler
|SS
|5-10
|205
|04-27-1996
|2
|Temple
|37
|Javorius Allen
|RB
|6-0
|218
|08-27-1991
|3
|USC
|38
|Rashaan Gaulden
|FS
|6-1
|200
|01-25-1995
|2
|Tennessee
|39
|Elijhaa Penny
|RB
|6-2
|234
|08-17-1993
|3
|Idaho
|41
|Antoine Bethea
|FS
|5-11
|206
|07-27-1984
|14
|Howard
|43
|x-Chris Peace
|LB
|6-2
|250
|02-08-1996
|0
|Virginia
|44
|Markus Golden
|OLB
|6-3
|260
|03-13-1991
|5
|Missouri
|46
|x-Mark McLaurin
|LB
|6-1
|212
|04-11-1997
|0
|Mississippi State
|47
|Alec Ogletree
|LB
|6-2
|235
|09-25-1991
|7
|Georgia
|48
|Josiah Tauaefa
|LB
|6-1
|232
|03-05-1997
|0
|UTSA
|49
|x-Nate Harvey
|LB
|5-11
|237
|0
|East Carolina
|49
|Isaiah Searight
|TE
|6-4
|245
|01-18-1997
|0
|Fordham
|51
|x-Zak DeOssie
|LS
|6-5
|250
|05-24-1984
|13
|Brown
|52
|Devante Downs
|LB
|6-2
|252
|10-18-1995
|2
|California
|53
|Oshane Ximines
|OLB
|6-4
|252
|12-07-1996
|0
|Old Dominion
|55
|David Mayo
|OLB
|6-2
|240
|08-08-1993
|5
|Texas State
|57
|x-Ryan Connelly
|MLB
|6-2
|242
|0
|Wisconsin
|59
|Lorenzo Carter
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|12-10-1995
|2
|Georgia
|62
|Chad Slade
|OG
|6-5
|315
|05-04-1992
|2
|Auburn
|63
|Tanner Volson
|C
|6-4
|306
|05-04-1996
|0
|North Dakota State
|65
|Nick Gates
|OG
|6-5
|307
|11-27-1995
|2
|Nebraska
|69
|Colin Holba
|LS
|6-4
|255
|07-08-1994
|2
|Louisville
|70
|Kevin Zeitler
|OG
|6-4
|315
|03-08-1990
|8
|Wisconsin
|71
|Will Hernandez
|OG
|6-2
|327
|09-02-1995
|2
|UTEP
|74
|Mike Remmers
|OT
|6-5
|310
|04-11-1989
|6
|Oregon State
|75
|Jon Halapio
|C
|6-3
|315
|06-23-1991
|3
|Florida
|76
|Nate Solder
|OT
|6-8
|325
|04-12-1988
|9
|Colorado
|77
|Spencer Pulley
|C
|6-4
|308
|04-04-1993
|4
|Vanderbilt
|78
|x-George Asafo-Adjei
|OT
|6-5
|315
|01-12-1997
|0
|Kentucky
|79
|Eric Smith
|OT
|6-4
|308
|09-02-1995
|2
|Virginia
|80
|Alex Bachman
|WR
|6-0
|190
|05-29-1996
|0
|Wake Forest
|81
|x-Russell Shepard
|WR
|6-1
|195
|09-17-1990
|7
|LSU
|82
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|6-5
|249
|04-24-1997
|0
|Stanford
|83
|Scott Simonson
|TE
|6-5
|255
|04-13-1992
|5
|Assumption
|84
|David Sills V
|WR
|6-3
|211
|05-29-1996
|0
|West Virginia
|85
|x-Rhett Ellison
|TE
|6-5
|255
|10-03-1988
|8
|USC
|86
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|6-1
|190
|01-12-1997
|0
|Auburn
|87
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|5-10
|201
|02-10-1993
|4
|Oklahoma
|88
|x-Evan Engram
|TE
|6-3
|240
|09-02-1994
|3
|Mississippi
|89
|Garrett Dickerson
|TE
|6-3
|248
|12-30-1995
|2
|Northwestern
|90
|R.J. McIntosh
|DE
|6-4
|283
|06-02-1996
|2
|Miami (FL)
|91
|Chris Slayton
|DT
|6-4
|307
|08-01-1996
|0
|Syracuse
|94
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|NT
|6-3
|318
|02-02-1994
|3
|Alabama
|95
|B.J. Hill
|DE
|6-3
|311
|04-20-1996
|2
|North Carolina State
|96
|Kareem Martin
|OLB
|6-6
|272
|02-19-1992
|6
|North Carolina
|97
|Dexter Lawrence II
|DT
|6-4
|342
|11-12-1997
|0
|Clemson
|99
|Leonard Williams
|DE
|6-5
|302
|06-20-1994
|5
|USC
x-Injured reserve
