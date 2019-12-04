Ohio St, LSU, Clemson, UGA in CFP position; Utah, OU next

Ohio State will go into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia.

Utah was fifth, Oklahoma sixth and Baylor seventh in the committee’s second-to-last top 25 released Tuesday. The final rankings that set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday after each FBS conference plays a championship game this weekend. The most pivotal games will be LSU-Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game; Oklahoma-Baylor in the Big 12 championship; and Utah-Oregon — 13th this week — for the Pac-12 title Friday night.

Wisconsin was eighth, followed by Florida and Penn State rounding out the top 10. Alabama was 12th, its lowest ranking in the six years of the committee rankings.

