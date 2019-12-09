LSU's Burrow, Auburn's Brown named AP SEC players of year

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team.

The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., as selected by a 28-member media panel. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown.

Burrow, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, was one of three players from LSU’s high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors. The others were running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

LSU convincingly beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. LSU (13-0) returns to Atlanta to face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in a Dec. 28 Peach Bowl semifinal.

Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes and is on pace to break the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season completion percentage record owned by Colt McCoy, who completed 76.7% of his attempts in 2008.

He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns - both SEC single-season records - with only six interceptions. Burrow has helped LSU score 47.8 points per game, good for third place among all FBS teams.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against Georgia during an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) less LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against Georgia during an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga ... more Photo: C.B. Schmelter, AP Photo: C.B. Schmelter, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close LSU's Burrow, Auburn's Brown named AP SEC players of year 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

“The best thing about Joe is he's a team player,” Orgeron said after the SEC championship game. “All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list.”

Chase has caught 73 passes for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading all FBS players in the latter two categories. Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Stingley, who is tied for second among all FBS players in passes defended, has six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Brown has 50 overall tackles, 12 ½ tackles for loss and four sacks for No. 9 Auburn.

No. 9 Alabama had five first-team picks and 11 overall all-SEC selections to lead all teams in both categories. LSU had four first-team selections and 10 overall picks.

Alabama’s first-team selections included cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, safety Xavier McKinney, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

No player who earned first-team all-SEC honors last year was selected for the honor this year.

LSU safety Grant Delpit, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were second-team selections this season after making the first team last year. Tagovailoa was the SEC offensive player of the year last season.

Brown, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas were second-team picks last year who moved up to the first team this season.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

---

u-Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU

u-Unanimous selection

x-Ties

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee