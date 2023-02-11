Yale 99, Columbia 68

Bedri 3-11 2-4 8, Odunowo 0-1 1-4 1, Brown 3-11 8-8 14, De La Rosa 5-9 6-7 19, McLean 1-3 1-2 3, Murphy 3-8 0-0 8, Thompson 5-10 0-0 12, Noland 1-3 0-0 3, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 18-25 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason