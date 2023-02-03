Yale 68, Harvard 57

Jarvis 5-11 1-2 12, Knowling 9-13 0-0 18, Gharram 0-1 0-0 0, Mbeng 2-8 4-6 8, Poulakidas 4-11 2-2 13, Mahoney 3-5 1-1 8, Kelly 4-6 1-1 9, Molloy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-12 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason