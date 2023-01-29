Washington St. 70, No. 19 Arizona 59

Motuga 7-11 0-0 16, Murekatete 7-13 4-5 18, Leger-Walker 0-13 5-6 5, Teder 1-3 0-0 3, Wallack 4-8 3-4 12, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 3-8 2-3 10, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 25-61 14-18 70
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason